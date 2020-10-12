Top Model Thalima Silva, Elected ‘The Fashion Face of The Year 2020’

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Elected ‘The Fashion Face of The Year’, Miss Brazil Top Model Thalima Silva is ‘Miss Brazil Elite World’

At only 20 years old, Miss Brazil and top model, Thalima Silva is rocking in the fashion world scene. Elected for the second time ‘The Fashion Face of the Year’ she is the new sensation of the fashion industry. Thalima Silva is also nominated for ‘Miss Brazil Elite World’ 2020 in Egypt.

Activist for the conservation of the Amazon and Pantanal and attentive to fires and environmental problems, as well as deforestation, the top model promises to use her visibility to call attention to what she says is “the heart of the world”.

Although Brazil is known for being the country of football and Carnival, Thalima says she wants to focus only on protecting the Amazon and Pantanal and the real cultures in the contest. “I don’t want to talk only about Carnival, I want to honor the origins. It is sad to see what is happening with our Amazon rainforest and the Pantanal.

Animals suffer and nobody wants to do anything to help. It is also sad to know that the Indians are still being blamed for this fatality”. About her heritage Thalima says “Everybody ask how many heritages I have. I am a mix of heritages around the globe: South Brazilian, Amazonic, Colombian, Asian, and few more. Some fashion photographers say I am a cocktail of heritages, but I was born in Brazil and I will always fight for my country even when I am living abroad”.

Her national costume will be signed by renowned Brazilian stylist Helerson Maia responsible for the costumes of the last two Miss Universe from Brazil. But this time the costume will be different from everything he has made for Miss Universe, “Thalima will come as a classic Amazonic Indian, the first heritage of Indians from Amazon forest called priestesses like a royal, classic like her personality”, says Helerson Maia.

The grand finale of Miss Elite World 2020 will take place in Egypt, hosted at the Four Seasons between December 3rd and 11th with Carla Haddad, from Dancing with the Stars, as the presenter. Among the confirmed judges are: Dorra Zarrouk – Renowned Tunisian actress, Cedric Haddad – Celebrity Stylist, Bassam Fattouh – Famous make-up artist, Farida Temraz – fashion designer and winner of Paris Fashion Week.

Follow her on Instagram to keep up with her success https://www.instagram.com/t_thathasilv/

Photos courtesy of Irena Eastington, Ham Patel and Rob Jamies.

