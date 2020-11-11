Home>Entertainment>Live Streaming>2020 Masters Tournament golf Streams Reddit HD!! the biggest event in golf
2020 Masters Tournament golf Streams Reddit HD!! the biggest event in golf

11 Nov 2020
2020 Masters Tournament golf Live Free Reddit Streams: How to watch The 84th Masters Tournament Online । Tiger Woods, Tee Times, Leaderboard, Day 1 to 4, TV channel, Scores coverage. 2020 Masters Tournament golf Streams Reddit HD!! the biggest event in golf, 2020 Masters Golf Tournament is starting on the 12th of November and this event will end on the 15th of November. Golf fans will see Tiger Woods’ far-reaching golf game in this match. Tiger Woods is the defending champion of this Masters Tournament. The most wonderful time of the golf season is here again, even if it is occurring seven months later than normal.

We have officially made it to 2020 Masters week, and this year’s event is set to be a star-studded affair at Augusta National with a loaded 92-man field featuring most of the best golfers in the world. Tiger Woods will be defending his fifth green jacket, while most others will be looking for their first this week.

Live Stream: 2020 Masters Golf Tournament Online here

Click Here to Watch 2020 Masters Tournament Golf Live Stream Reddit.

While attending the Masters is a dream for many, simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout this week.Rory McIlroy leads the pack hoping to win his first green jacket, but Bryson DeChambeau enters because the favourite within the sector coming off his rousing victory at the U.S. Open.

Jon Rahm enters together of Rory McIlroy leads the pack hoping to win his first green jacket, but Bryson DeChambeau enters as the favorite in the field coming off his rousing victory at the U.S. Open. Jon Rahm enters as one of the hottest golfers in the world, and there’s also a lot of steam behind Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

Enough talking about it. Here’s how you can watch as much Masters as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports App to watch Masters Live on your mobile device. All times Eastern.

Round 1 — Thursday, November 12

Round 1 start time: 7:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

corner — 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 2 — Friday, November 13

Round 2 start time: 7:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

corner — 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 3 — Saturday, November 14

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 10 a.m.

Featured Groups — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

corner — 10:10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 11:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5 p.m.

Round 4 — Sunday, November 15

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 8 a.m.

Featured Groups — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

corner — 8:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 10-3 p.m.

 

