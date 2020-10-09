Home>#INSCMagazine>2020 NBA Finals: Watch Lakers vs Heat Live Streams Game 5 Reddit Free Online
2020 NBA Finals: Watch Lakers vs Heat Live Streams Game 5 Reddit Free Online

09 Oct 2020
Lakers vs Heat live stream: How to watch NBA Finals Game 5 online. Lakers vs Heat start time, channel. The Miami Heat will meet the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight at 9:00 p.m. from the bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The Los Angeles Lakers charge into Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami heat with a comfortable 3-1 lead at AdventHealth Arena in the NBA Bubble at Walt Disney World on Friday, October 9 (10/9/2020).

2020 NBA Finals Game 5

The Lakers controlled the majority of Game 4 and came out with a 102-96 win over the Heat on Tuesday. They will have the opportunity to close out the series and win an NBA championship tonight with a victory.

The Miami Heat will not go out without a fight and expect them to come prepared to force a Game 6 with the Lakers on Sunday. With two extra days rest, both teams should be ready to go tonight.

Miami will need a big win to continue that underdog status, Tune into the NBA Finals, Game 5 tonight, and follow the NBA Finals action right here!

The Lakers, led by star LeBron James, started with a 2-0 lead in the finals against the Heat, who were once thought to be one of the biggest long shot bets of the 2020 NBA season. The Heat pushed back with a 115-104 win in Game 3, only to drop Game 4 to the Lakers 102-96.

Now the Lakers, along with Syracuse University alum Dion Waiters, have the Larry O’Brien trophy within reach. If they win, it will be the storied franchise’s 17th championship. Lakers vs Heat

NBA Finals, Game 5
Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers

When: Friday, October 9
Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN Deportes
Prediction: Both teams received extra rest with the last game being played on Tuesday, this was well needed for both clubs. I'm sticking with Miami and if we know the NBA, this series will go to at least six games with these teams fighting.

A Game 5 win is all that’s standing between the Los Angeles Lakers and their first championship since 2010. Despite the return of Bam Adebayo in Game 4 for the Miami Heat, the Lakers still managed to come out on top to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. LeBron James finished the contest with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Anthony Davis put up 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks. But it was the 15-point performance from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope that helped push the Lakers over the edge, especially two back-to-back buckets he got late in the fourth quarter to essentially put the game out of reach for L.A. Lakers vs Heat

The Heat will need to play masterfully in Game 5 in order to stay alive in this series, otherwise, the Lakers will be celebrating when the final buzzer sounds on Friday night.

