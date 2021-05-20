LOS ANGELES, CA — It would seem fitting that in the latest chapter of the LeBron James-Steph Curry rivalry, that a final three-pointer would decide it in downtown Los Angeles.

With one minute left tom play and the score tied at 100-100, James hit the eventual 30-foot game-clinching three-pointer in front of his longtime nemesis to give the Lakers the lead at 103-100, and ultimately seal the game.

While an NBA championship was not on the line between the two Akron, Ohio-born basketball legends, James’ shot will go down in the annals of history in their storied careers.

Thanks to a 100-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs and the Lakers winning beating Golden State, Memphis will face Golden State up in San Francisco for the No.8 seed and the Lakers advance to face the second-seeded Phoenix Suns.

Thanks to their advantage in size, power and physicality, which forced GSW to commit 19 turnovers (14 in the 2nd half), the Lakers seized control of the game in the second half and were able to withstand another brilliant performance from Curry who had a game high 37 points, including going 6-9 from three-point range.

After starting out slow and combined for 11 points and going 3-19 from the field, James and Anthony Davis came alive in the second half to score 36 of the Lakers 61 points—and help the Lakers erase a 55-42 halftime deficit, in going 14-22 from the field, including shooting 64 percent the rest of the way.

