The Golden State Warriors were looking good at half time. Their defense contained the Los Angeles Lakers to only 42 points.

Unfortunately the second half was one to forget. After only committing five turnovers in the first half Golden State ended up with 20 by the end of the game. Most were unforced including a pass from Stephen Curry to Andrew Wiggins who had a wide open lane to the rim and at another point Curry dribbled the ball of his leg while being defended by Alex Caruso. Draymond Green got called for several illegal screens though one was questionable, yet it still went the other way.

Somehow though the Warriors in the third quarter were able to stave off a run by the Lakers and rebuild their lead to 12 at one point. The other issue was the fouls with over nine minutes left in the third Golden State was in the penalty which meant free throws for Los Angeles.

With the inability to play as aggressively defensively and by not taking care of the ball Anthony Davis took advantage to shake off a slow start. The Lakers also took advantage when head coach Steve Kerr rested Curry for several minutes to start the fourth quarter.

One may argue at that point it was already too late. Once the Lakers built their lead to seven it was over. Still the Warriors made it interesting and with over a minute left in the game the score was still tied after LeBron James made one of two free throws after the call on the floor got reviewed for a possible flagrant foul on Green.

Caruso found an open Davis for a dunk to put the Lakers up two. Curry came right back and got fouled on a drive and made his two free throws. Then James with the shot clock winding down makes a three.

On the Warriors next possession Jordan Poole got a good luck yet missed. There was still time for the Warriors to get a stop and not have to foul. Which happened. Curry dribbled the ball up the court and Kerr raced down the court to call their final timeout.

By that time there was only 2.1 seconds left on the clock. The Warriors tried to get the ball to Curry yet it got stolen to seal the three point win for the Lakers.

With the win the Lakers are the seventh seed and will face the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors will now face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at home for the eighth seed.

