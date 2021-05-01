Photo by Rick Kimball/ISD

CLEVELAND, OH – With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, the host Cleveland Browns may be accused of being bad hosts after stealing the show.

After selecting arguably the top cornerback in the draft in former Northwestern standout, Greg Newsome II 26th overall, the Browns traded up to snatch Butkus Award winner, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out of Notre Dame, whom many projected as a late first-round pick and one of the top linebackers in the entire draft.

In adding both Newsome II and Koramoah to an already stacked defense that signed former top overall pick in DE Jadeveon Clowney to pair opposite Myles Garrett, former Los Angeles Rams DB’s in Troy Hill and James Johnson as well as getting former 2019 second-round pick in S Grant Delpit back, the Browns isn’t no longer “the Browns”, as they transformed themselves from an unlikely palyoff contender to a legit Super Bowl threat.

This is not hyperbole or myself being a homer, but Cleveland now possesses one of the top five defenses in the entire league, and one of most balanced offenses to compliment it. The Browns have the Garrett-Clwoney duo on the outside, which will give opposing quarterbacks nightmares, and now a moveable chess piece in Owusu-Koramoah, plus a potential Day 1 starter opposite Pro Bowl DB Denzel Ward, and the Browns are no longer suspect in pass coverage, as they were in 2020.

Now, Cleveland can blitz and hunt QB’s in defensive coordinator Joe Woods’ 4-2-5 defense that adds the forementioned Delpit, Hill and Johnson.

Yeah, scary!

Cleveland being able to land Newsome and Owusu-Koramoah should be subject to a FBI investigation and Justice Department probe in how general manager Andrew berry like lasagna in moving in silence like and be a real G.

For once, it’s good to be on the good side of things on draft day, and now seeing the browns embarrass themselves in overreaching for busts (Johnny Manziel, Brady Quinn) and witnessing how a real front office drafts and builds a team thru the draft.

It’s refreshing that for once, Cleveland isn’t the punchline of a ESPN ‘Bad Beats’ segment, and more than likely will be handing them out for once, and for a long time in the future.

