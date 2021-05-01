The Oakland Athletics are doing something rare for the franchise and that is starting off relatively strong to start the season even after starting 0-6.

Oakland is now 16-11 and are currently trailing 6-0 to the Baltimore Orioles. Regardless of whether the A’s win or lose today roster changes need to happen immediately. Starting with demoting starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo.

Luzardo has struggled in his six starts. Today he managed only three innings, giving up five hits, six runs of which three were earned, struck out one, walked two and threw two wild pitches. His era jumped to 5.79. He missed out on a chance to limit the damage done to him as he got ahead of Austin Hays with the bases loaded and no outs, yet on a 1-2 pitch it got too much of the plate and he singled in two and a Matt Chapman error allowed the third run to score.

It’s a recurring theme for Luzardo, not being able to put hitters away once he’s ahead. At the moment it seems he’s better off working out those issues in Triple A. Since Mike Fiers did return from the disabled list the A’s will still have a five man rotation.

Offensively the A’s don’t hit. It’s simple as that. Currently only two players on the roster are at .250 or above. Mark Canha who with a hit today is at .250 and Matt Olson who hasn’t played in the last three games due to an eye injury is at .296.

At the moment the A’s need to release or designate for assignment Tony Kemp who is now hitting .188 and doesn’t offer much defensively whether he’s in the outfield or playing second base. Backup catcher Aramis Garcia who had a strong spring hasn’t shown much of anything behind the plate and offensively also needs to go.

It’s too soon for the A’s to cut ties with Elvis Andrus his playing time needs to get cut. Which means calling up short stop Nick Allen to slowly take his place in the lineup. At catcher Austin Allen who saw time in 2020 needs to replace Garcia.

Lastly the A’s need to look in signing reliever Jefemy Jeffress who had a 1.54 ERA in 2020 with the Chicago Cubs. He brings experience and needs to replace Sergio Romo who hasn’t pitched particularly well.

