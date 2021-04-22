Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL draft is exactly one week away from today in Cleveland, and The New England Patriots are starving for a franchise quarterback. The so-called-genius Bill Belichick learned a lesson last season after he had not only the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, but the greatest football player to ever put on a pair of pads, walk out of New England to move down to the warmer weather in Tampa Bay to hoist his seventh Vince Lombardi and do I really need to mention his name?

The 43-year-old Tom Brady only played one season so far in the NFC and already is tied with Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees for NFC championship wins.

In the last 20 years, Belichick has a “Father Time” clock on his players, and he knows when it’s time to unload declining players. Well, Belichick lost that battle with Brady. If Belichick could jump into a 1981 DeLorean with a flux capacitor to head back from last off-season and make sure he can sign Brady to an extension and not have him walk out the door, I am 99.9 percent positive he would do it.

2020 was the first season in a long time that the Patriots were a below .500 team and their starting quarterback was former first overall pick and former league MVP Cam Newton.

The Patriots resigned Newton to another one-year contract for a back up plan.

In seven days, the New England Patriots will ether trade up to select a franchise quarterback or they might land their guy at number fifteen overall. If the Patriots trade up, then I believe they draft QB Trey Lance out of North Dakota State.

When the NFL mock drafts first came out, Ohio State’s quarterback Justin Fields was projected to be the number two overall pick.

Now, Zach Wilson is projected to go to the Jets at No.2. Recently, this week the report came out that Fields has health issues and he is currently taking medication for it. I believe Fields will slip out of the top ten and possibly land on the Patriots lap at No.15.

If Fields does slip out of the top ten, Belichick might not have to move up a few spots to make sure he secures his future franchise quarterback. As with all things in Foxboro, Fields just may land right in The Hood’s lap, and ensure the start of a new Patriot dynasty.

