PHOTO: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – Thanks to the heroics of two Akron-born icons, the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland had a Northeast Ohio flavor to it.

Steph Curry and LeBron James, both longtime NBA Finals rivals from their clashes with each other from their time in Golden State and Cleveland, formed a nearly unstoppable duo in Team Lebron’s 163-160 win over Team Durant.





Curry, already universally regarded as the game’s greatest shooter, added another chapter to his growing resume in hitting a record 16 three-pointers on 27 attempts to finish with 50 points en route to his first-ever All-Star Game MVP. Using the boos from the pro-Cleveland crowd, Curry treated the All-Star Game as his own personal three-point shooting clinic in pulling up from near half-court and hitting shot and after shot with ease, that left even Team Durant players in awe.

In being recognized as one the game’s best all-time guards during the halftime show, Curry more than lived up to the honor in single-handily carry Team LeBron to a win.

James, back in his native Northeast Ohio, and 35 minutes from his hometown of Akron—same as Curry—finished with 24 points, including a vintage clear-out turnaround jumper to seal the game, bringing back memories of his Cavalier days. If his comments during All-Star Weekend about the door not being closed on a possible third stint in Cleveland, as well as his praise of Cleveland’s first-time All-Star guard in Darius Garland are any indication, then his time in the Lakers’ storied purple and gold could be coming to an end.

For the game, Philadelphia 76ers center led Team Durant with 36 points and ten rebounds in 31 minutes, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker added 20 points in 30 minutes and Milwaukee Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo was second behind Curry in scoring for Team LeBron with 30 points and 12 rebounds.

