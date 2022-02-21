CLEVELAND, OH – Synonymous with sports glory and the symbol of achieving victory, Gatorade has been used to fuel and replenish athlete’s for over a half century. And their trademark orange coolers have been at the forefront of it all.

Used to drench championship-winning coaches and players, Gatorade and their wide array of drinks have become a invaluable part of sports culture. Thanks to Cleveland-born artist, Glen Infante, Gatorade and those storied coolers are getting a modern-day refreshed look.





Before and during Team LeBron’s 163-160 win over Team Durant, the new-look Infante-designed Gatorade coolers were clearly visible on the sidelines.

In a collaboration with the PepsiCo manufactured line of sports drinks, Infante lent his artistic talents to Gatorade’s new initiative called Fuel Tomorrow that includes an initial $10M commitment to social impact organizations to help resource community programs, provide access to facilities, equipment and other needs and to help train coaches to be champions for equity and inclusion.

Infante created the vibrant design utilizing a fist bump to symbolize coming together as a team to create change, with the color palette inspired by his favorite Gatorade flavors.

When asked about the story he wanted to tell through his art, Infante hoped to promote positivity with his art.

“I feel like I have a responsibility to tell a story and promote positivity through my art. With my partnership with Gatorade, I wanted to leverage their platform on the sidelines to create a vibrant design that was striking to viewers and would give them positive, hopeful thoughts for the future of sport.”

Gatorade’s global head of sports marketing, Jeff Kearney added that due to Gatorade’s longstanding coolers being synonymous with sport that they could also be used as a symbol of equality.

“As a brand born on the sideline, the iconic orange Gatorade coolers have been synonymous with sport for decades. However, this year during the NBA All-Star Game, our coolers are also a symbol of equity, raising awareness of our new initiative Fuel Tomorrow. As the sports fuel leader, and a proud partner of the NBA, it’s our responsibility to continue to drive impact and change so everyone has a chance to play.”

With sports and culture merging into one, and thanks to the Age of Social Justice and diversity awareness, such a forward-thinking brand such as Gatorade refreshing their already iconic coolers with a touch of Cleveland during All-Star Weekend is already proving to be a big hit.

