CHICAGO, IL – The Orlando Magic pulled off their latest trick at the NBA Draft Lottery in landing the top overall pick.

The Magic, tied with the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons for who having the best odds (14%) of securing the top pick, landed the No.1 for the fourth time in franchise history, and first time since selecting Dwight Howard in 2004. Orlando used the top pick to select Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal in 1992 and Chris Webber in 1993.





Orlando trails only the Cleveland Cavaliers (5) in the lottery era, and six overall.

With the No.1 pick, the Magic can select the likes of Duke forward Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr., Purdue guard Jaden Ivey and Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe, to pair up with young talent in Jaylen Suggs and Franz Wagner.

Oklahoma City landed the second pick, the Houston Rockets getting the third pick with the Sacramento Kings leaping into the top four and the Detroit Pistons rounding out the top five.

