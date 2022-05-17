There’s a special place in heaven for people who willingly decide to move to a new city or state and start a whole new life there. That can be a frightening prospect for most, but maybe we’re just projecting.

Whether you’re moving for a couple of months or for the foreseeable future, we know how daunting that can be. If you’re moving for work, you have the comfort of routine awaiting you, and that always helps with anxiety.





In today’s article, we will share with you some of the best tips regarding relocating to a new city for work. We hope this information makes your move to Washington, DC easier for you.

Do Some Research Before You Move

This is crucial whenever you’re moving to a new city, let alone a new state. You should make sure you know the ‘lay of the land’ of the place you’re moving to. If possible, get on a flight a couple of months in advance and go check out the area you intend to move to.

This is a great way of preparing for a move since it gives you more insights into what you should expect and what you should prepare for.

For example, if you’re moving to DC in December, you could research what the weather will be like then. Will it be snowing, and if so how will that affect your move? Doing thorough research will help you quell the uncertainty that often comes with moving.

Try to Make New Friends

Moving to a new city can be lonely, especially if you don’t know anyone there. This is why we strongly recommend doing your best to make new friends.

Take up a pottery class. Join the local gym. Go to the nearby park and talk to the person wearing the brightest jacket you can see. Whatever your strategy is, it will help to talk to other people, and potentially meet someone who becomes a friend in the long term.

The most ideal situation would be to make friends with a local who’s lived there all their lives. That way, you have someone who can show you around and introduce you to even more people! You don’t want to be alone on Thanksgiving, friend!

What’s Your Accommodation Situation?

When you’re relocating to DC for work, you’ll need to figure out the situation around your accommodation soon, preferably before the move. The last thing you want to do is haggle with landlords when you’re tired and jet-lagged. It’s possible to find a suitable accommodation option depending on how long your stay will be.

There are many short term rentals in DC where you can stay for a few weeks or months. These apartments are perfect for executive travel and will be incredibly convenient when you move to DC for work.

When moving into these furnished apartments, you don’t have to carry a lot of things or even buy stuff when you get there. For example, most of the rentals come fully equipped with kitchen appliances and other handy home devices you will need.

Keep in Touch With Your Family and Friends

Leaving your friends and family behind is perhaps the hardest part about moving from one place to another. Saying goodbye is hard, but it doesn’t really mean goodbye.

Considering the leaps technology has made in recent years, you and your loved ones should be able to communicate with no problem. You can set up specific times to Facetime or talk on the phone. You could also go old-school, and send an email- or even an actual letter.

Your family may also appreciate postcards or little printed photos of the places you go to in your new city. Maintaining the relationships you have with your friends back at home will make you feel more secure in your new environment and significantly less lonely.

Embrace Change

Many people try to reconstruct their old lives to a T when they move cities, something that often fails miserably. It makes sense why we do it though; we’re just trying to recreate a kind of life we’re familiar with, rather than building an entirely new one.

That’s a lot of pressure to put on yourself, though, if you think about it. It’s futile to try and control life because things go the way things go. Embracing this mindset fully feels like a weight taken off your shoulders, and will make it easier for you to explore all the possibilities that come with this new shift.

Moving Into Your New Home

The move you’re about to make to DC will be a pivotal point in your life. You will make new friends, explore new hobbies, and learn more about yourself than you have in a long time.

Besides, you will understand better the kind of relationships you have with your loved ones and potentially make them stronger. There’s so much waiting for you; good weather, great food, career opportunities – and maybe a cozy furnished apartment with a nice view. You’ll enjoy your stay in DC!

