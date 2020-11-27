Home>#INSCMagazine>24-Hour Solution to Boost Immune During Pandemic and Flu Season with The Revive Hive
#INSCMagazine

24-Hour Solution to Boost Immune During Pandemic and Flu Season with The Revive Hive

By

November 27, 2020

27 Nov 2020
520
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 90
Dr. Aja Murphy, D.O., founder and Medical Director of The Revive Hive has launched a luxurious sanctuary for body, mind, and soul, using revolutionary, medically safe, IV therapy to hydrate and replenish the body’s vitamins and minerals, while cleansing and detoxing unwanted elements in the system. As a board-certified family medicine physician, Dr. Murphy encountered many patients with nutritional deficiencies. Using a holistic training approach to medicine, her patients work in alignment with their own bodies to look beyond symptoms to understand how lifestyle and environmental factors impact overall well-being.

Vitamins and minerals are necessary for everyone, regardless of condition and The Revive Hive infuses nutrients immediately and directly into the bloodstream with 100% absorption, unlike oral supplements which take a longer time for the body to absorb and to a lesser degree (only 50% absorption).

Nutrient infusions combat dehydration, boost immunity, reduce systemic inflammation, elevate energy, focus, and mood, improve hair, nails, and skin, slow down effects of aging, burn fats to promote weight loss, increase blood flow to muscles to enhance performance, and amplify stamina. Formulas are customized to refill what the body naturally creates.


Dr. Murphy says, “In a study published in JAMA, 41.7% of the 5,700 patients hospitalized for COVID had a BMI>30. This means helping patients with long term weight management is not just a cosmetic preference, it’s critical! Unfortunately, it has become increasingly difficult to sustain a healthy and well-balanced diet. Our lives are busier, and our food quality has diminished. IV therapy offers an alternative. I was impressed with the complete absorption and immediate utilization of infused nutrients. This means you and your body are working together with a personalized combination of ingredients specifically formulated for your positive outcome. Many of our clients attest they actually feel a prolonged general overall sense of well-being, mental clarity, and renewed energy after just one treatment. At The Revive Hive, our love for wellness drips into everything we do.”

TheReviveHive.Com

Facebook – The Revive Hive

Twitter  @revivehivetempe

Instagram @revivehivetempe


Facebook Comments

Ian Monroe
I am a career journalist covering Wellness, Travel, Business, and Technology. Writing is my greatest passion in life other than my amazing puppy and traveling the world. Please follow and support my writing.
http://ian-monroe.com

Related Articles
#INSC #INSCMagazine Blog Monday Morning Michelle

Monday Morning Michelle: Dear Michelle, I Think My Friend Has HIV…

Robert D. Cobb
Dear Michelle, Recently I ran into a friend of mine from high school.  He looks terrible.  He was always thin
#INSC #INSCMagazine Woman Crush Wednesday Women

Woman Crush Wednesday: Margot Robbie, A Dangerous and Sexy Wildcard In DC Comics ‘Suicide Squad’

Robert D. Cobb
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CmRih_VtVAs We already know her in head-turning roles opposite Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, Will
#INSCMagazine Lifestyle Sports

Tips For Becoming a Professional Baseball Player

@TheInscriberMag
You can be the best baseball player in your school, but even if you dream of playing in the big

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.