3 Alternative Things to Do On Your Next Holiday

Going on holiday is one of those things that everyone looks forward to from time to time. There is absolutely nothing wrong with finding a pristine beach somewhere and spending your time lounging and soaking up the sun. That being said, not everyone finds the idea of having the same old holiday but just in a different location every time they go away. Instead, some people prefer to find alternative things to do on holiday that are particular to the destination they are visiting.

If you are the type of person who would rather get out and about and have some new experiences every time you go on holiday, here are a few alternative activities to look into for your next getaway.

1. Find a Themed Walking Tour

One great way to see the sites in your holiday destination with an added twist is to see if the city you are visiting hosted the filming of any part of your favourite television show. Many people, in fact, plan their holidays around such things as Game of Thrones walking tours and visit locations like Dubrovnik for the very purpose of seeing some of the most iconic settings from the show.

Before booking your holiday, do some research to see if the destination you have your eye on has any ties to one of your favourite programmes. If so, it is a good idea to book your tour in advance so that you don’t risk missing out. This is especially true if the tour pertains to an incredibly popular show or film.

2. See the Sites From Above

While you obviously won’t want to miss out on seeing the sites that a holiday destination has to offer up close, another alternative holiday activity that you might not have considered before is to get a new perspective by seeing the sites from above. Many cities and holiday destinations, especially those with unique terrain and varying landscapes, will have things like hot air balloon rides or zip-lining tours available.

By taking to the skies, you can gain a whole new appreciation for your destination city. There is so much that you can take in that you would otherwise be unable to if you chose to stay on the ground. Those who are not too comfortable with heights might wish to opt for something like zip-lining as you do not necessarily have to end up too far from the ground to take in some incredible views.

3. Find a Local Festival

Many cities around the world are home to festivals that are special to their culture. Why not plan our holiday around such a festival so that you can experience the epitome of the local culture of your destination? Such festivals as Porto’s Festa de São João sees nearly the entire city out celebrating to the fullest. Food, music, fireworks, and hammers are all part of this local experience. See if your destination of choice has a festival that you can take part in while on holiday.

