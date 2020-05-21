3 Tried-And-Tested Note-Taking Techniques

Singapore is one of the fastest-growing countries in Southeast Asia. The tiny city-state has managed to improve its economy from 1965 to 1995. It is also famous for having the freest, highly dynamic, and competitive economy, which is why plenty of multinational businesses choose to invest in the country.

Aside from its booming economy, locals and foreigners also recognise Singapore’s superb educational standards. In 2010, it received a commendation from the former UK Education Secretary, Michael Gove, for having one of the “world-leading” education systems. It also excels in world rankings in various educational fields. In early 2020, 96.66% of the 2,250 Singaporean students passed the International Baccalaureate diploma exams. It means that the country implements outstanding teaching standards in all the schools and universities under its jurisdiction. It has also proved that students effectively take university study notes in Singapore.

If you are a student in the country and want to make sure that you are getting the best pointers in class, here are several methods for the most effective study notes-taking in class.

The Outline Method

One of the most common note-taking techniques used by most university students is the outline method. This linear note-taking method is a straightforward and spontaneous technique that allows you to write down the important points during a class discussion. It will work well if you already have a general idea about the topic, or if your professor shows a slide presentation of the subject. You only need to remember the entire thought corresponding to the outline that you wrote in your notes.

The Cornell Method

If you want to have a thorough picture of your class discussion using notes, you can take advantage of the Cornell note-taking method. This technique lets you construct class notes into summaries that you can digest faster. It is an effective way to help you understand the topic better because it enables you to write all the main points, details of the topic, the study cues, and a meaningful summary in one.

When writing notes using the Cornell method, you need to divide a paper into three different sections. The left one will contain the Cues section that you can fill up after class. The right part belongs to the main points that you will write down while the course is ongoing. Finally, the bottom section is for the summary where you place the highlights of the topic’s main points.

The Sentence Method

For fast-paced discussions containing plenty of relevant information, you can use the Sentence note-taking method. It requires you to jot down the main points of the discussion rapidly, as mentioned in class. If you follow this method, you will be able to distinguish which parts of the class discussion is crucial for the entire course and leave out those that are not essential. You will also have a better chance of covering plenty of information faster, thus providing you with simplified notes to review and study your lessons.

To use the Sentence method, each line that you will write on the page should be a new and distinct topic. You may also take advantage of headings for every main topic to help you organise your notes better.

Students often use these note-taking techniques during their classes. These tried-and-tested methods let them share better university study notes in Singapore—with their classmates personally or online. You may try out these methods to help you keep track of your lectures and get better grades in class.

