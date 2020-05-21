So you want to know how to unlock the HTC One (M7) but aren’t sure where to start? Well you have come to the right place! By the end of this article you will not only know how to unlock the HTC One (M7); but also the different methods you can use. We will also go over the legalities and benefits of unlocking your HTC One (M7).

So What Exactly Are The Benefits Of Unlocking The HTC One (M7)?

There are many benefits when it comes to being able to unlock the HTC One (M7). Below are listed a few of these reasons!

International travel becomes hassle free

Ability to switch out SIM cards freely

Switching of carriers without a contract

Use of Applications outside of your OS

Recycling of your unlocked HTC One (M7)

Being able to unlock the HTC One (M7); especially where international travel is concerned, is a big bonus. You will be able to take your phone with you; won’t have to incur roaming charges. You will be able to add a viable plan overseas and not have to incur any extra charges through your original provider.

Is It Legal For Me To Unlock The HTC One (M7?)

Absolutely it is. Before 2014 you may have been met with a issue; but since then legislation was passed allowing providers and you to unlock your phone. There are two ways you can go about doing this. You can either go to your network provider and go about having your HTC One (M7) unlocked through them. Or you can find out How to unlock HTC One (M7)

Why Doesn’t My HTC One (M7) Come Unlocked?

Because you have to have a completed contract with your network provider, and no outstanding bill. Most of the time providers want to keep you locked into a contract. How they do this is by selling you a phone that is locked; meaning you won’t be able to change it to any other network provider.

This also allows carriers to up charge for the ability to travel internationally. And you will have to continue to go to them for SIM cards and will be unable to upgrade your phone till the contract allows it.

However there is a chance you may have an unlocked version of the HTC One (M7). The easiest way to check on this is by borrowing a friend’s SIM card. If you switch them out and then boot your phone and it loads with service and everything; then you have an unlocked phone. If not you will need to go through the process of unlocking it yourself.

What Do I Need To Unlock The HTC One (M7)?

There are four pieces of information that you will need. Below we will go over them as well as how to find some of the obscure information if needed.

IMEI

Make

Model

Network Provider

Most of this is all straight forward. The IMEI can be a bit tricky in terms of actually obtaining it. If you are like me; you will have saved the box your HTC One (M7) came in. Usually the IMEI is printed on the side of the box and is a series of 15 numbers. If you don’t have the box; you can find it on the back of your phone itself. Worst case scenario is that you will have to type #06# into your keypad and have the IMEI sent to you via text message.

Great I Have All My Information; So How Do I Unlock The HTC One (M7)?

As stated above; there are two ways to obtain an unlocked phone. The first but not always most cost effective; is to go through your network provider. This is also not always a viable solution because of their own requirements. You will have to be the main account holder of the contract your phone is attached to.

What this means is that you can’t unlock your phone if your parents or spouse are the main holders and you do not have full access. You also can’t have an outstanding bill with your network provider; and they may not be cost effective in the end.

The other method that may be a more viable solution is to visit CellUnlocker.net. Not only will you possibly be able to bypass the whole main account holder hassle; but they may be more budget friendly in the long run. Unlock sites offer a wide range of services besides just unlocking your phone.

I Was Able To Unlock The HTC One (M7), Now What?

Great! Now you can switch out your SIM card for another compatible one; this gives you more space and wiggle room. The ability to travel internationally without having to worry if your provider will cover that region or having to upgrade is available to you. You have the freedom to change your provider at any time without being tied to a contract. Now you can now recycle your phone for cash, or even use applications foreign to your OS.

