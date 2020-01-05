3 Ways to Control Vehicle Access

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















There are many situations where you might need to control vehicle access, such as in a car park, in a secure location or to provide access to your business. But what are the options available to you? Here are three ways to control vehicle access that you can consider.

1. Bollards

One of the most common ways to control vehicle access is by using bollards. Different types of bollards have many potential uses. Sometimes they are fixed permanently to provide a safety solution to prevent vehicles from colliding with pedestrians or buildings, but they can also be used to control vehicle access.

Some bollards are permanent, such as where you want to permanently prevent vehicles from accessing an area or using a specific route, but you still want to allow pedestrian access.

But other bollards can be retractable, so you can set them up to prevent access to an area and then grant access when required. They could be used to control the vehicles that access a business’s premises or a car park, for example, to increase security. You can find every kind of bollard at Barriers Direct.

2. Automatic Systems

When you drive into a car park, there is often an automatic barrier system in operation. These are very common across the UK. They use slightly different systems, and the most common system involves taking a ticket on entry to the car park to gain access, after which the barrier rises. The driver then pays for the ticket to exit the car park.

Some systems now use automatic systems where the barrier will rise automatically upon exiting the car park. Others systems include card reader systems or intercom systems, but they all have the same basic function of controlling vehicle access.

Another simpler option to control access to car parks is to use a height-restrictive barrier, usually consisting of a simple frame with a maximum height. Vehicles can only enter if they are under the specified height, and this provides a cost-effective solution to prevent large vehicles accessing a certain area.

3. Road Blockers

Where greater security is required, road blockers can be ideal. These are solid blockers that rise up from the ground to create a barrier and prevent vehicle access. They are often highly visual, with bright yellow colours being common. They tend to be used in secure areas, and they may be used in military areas or secure locations at risk of theft.

They can then be controlled automatically so they retract into the ground to provide access once the security risk has been evaluated. They are a more expensive solution, but they are highly effective.

Consider All the Options

If you need to control access to a car park, business premises or another area, consider the options available. These are three of the most common solutions, and they all come in a variety of designs, so there is lots of choice depending on your specific requirements and your budget.

So consider your options and choose the right product for your needs when you are next looking for a solution to control vehicle acc

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

