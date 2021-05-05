It might be surprising to hear that dental health can impact the rest of your health, but it can. For example, gum disease is frequently linked to higher risks of vascular issues. Going to the dentist regularly is an essential part of healthcare. Here are four reasons going to the dentist is important.

1. Preventive Care

Preventive care is the basis of all healthcare, including dental health. Whether you go to a San Tan Valley dentist or an Ontario dentist, the procedures involved in preventive care will be largely the same. After your teeth are cleaned, your dentist will perform a thorough examination of your mouth and teeth. He or she, along with your dental hygienist, will ensure your teeth are aligned and free of cavities or defects. If you’re unsure of how to take care of your teeth at home, your dentist and hygienist can provide you with proper information to help.

2. Dental Cleaning and Polishing

A regular dental checkup typically includes a professional cleaning and polishing treatment. This treatment is meant to remove buildups of hard plaque and stains, such as those from coffee, that are difficult to remove with only home brushing. Children’s dental cleanings often include fluoride treatments to help strengthen their teeth.

3. Clinical Exam

A dentist can examine and treat more than just teeth. Sometimes, a clinical exam will be performed. These can include X-rays to check the health of the jaws and tooth roots, physical and visual examinations of the soft tissues of your mouth, such as the tongue and gums or an examination of the head and neck. Dentists are able to feel whether your salivary glands or lymph nodes in these areas are swollen or not. They can also feel the joint where your lower jaw connects to your skull, the temporomandibular joint, to ensure it’s in working order.

4. Treatment Plans

If you come in with a dental complaint or your dentist notices something during your exam, he or she will outline a treatment plan for the issue. Sometimes, an issue is relatively minor and can be treated right away, such as a small cavity. Other, larger issues will likely require you to schedule another appointment at a later date for more in-depth treatment. These can include root canals and crown applications. Your dentist may also recommend specialists like oral surgeons or orthodontists if your concern requires extensive treatment.

Occasionally, dental health can fall by the wayside compared to other aspects of healthcare, but it’s just as important as any other checkup or treatment.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

