Adding a furry friend to your family can be incredibly exciting. But for your new kitty, the transition can be overwhelming. To make the process as smooth as possible, we’re sharing the ultimate guide to preparing your home, picking up the new addition, and helping them settle in.

Preparing the house

No matter how many cat toys, scratch posts, and beds you buy, there are plenty more ordinary objects around the house that will catch your kitten’s attention. With this in mind, it’s a good idea to kitten proof your home before they arrive.

Depending on how young your kitten is, they may not yet be able to retract their claws. Meaning drapes, blankets, and furniture will quickly become their very own climbing wall. Anything that hangs or dangles – like blind pulls or wires should be removed or taped down; otherwise, your kitten may chew them and be in for a nasty surprise.

It’s also important to make sure your house plants aren’t toxic to cats. The worst plant or bouquet is lilies, as their pollen can be deadly to your new furry family member.

Generally, if something could fit your kitten in, or be transformed into a fun toy for them, make sure lids are on and out of the way.

Register with the vets

Vets aren’t just for emergencies. You should register your kitten with a local, trusted vet clinic like easyvet.com. They’ll be able to give you plenty of advice on litter training, the best foods for your kitten, and answer any questions you might have. It’s worth booking your kitten in for their first appointment, so you can get a clear idea of their health, as well as making an appointment for vaccinations and neutering.

Bring them home

The moment you set eyes on your kitten in person for the first time will be such a warm and lovely feeling. But while you coo at their tiny paws and big eyes, it’s important to make sure your journey home is smooth and as relaxed as possible. Keeping things relaxed will help them settle in quicker and prevent anxiety.

Of course, the first thing you’ll need is a safe cat carrier. It’s also a good idea to add a puppy training pad, so if there are any accidents on the way home, the liquid will be absorbed. Make sure to ask the fosterer or whoever you are getting your kitten from whether they are litter trained, what they’ve been eating, and whether they have had their flea and worm treatment.

On the journey home, don’t take the kitten out of the carrier – no matter how relaxed they look. They need time to make themselves feel at home. Finally, when you arrive home, set the carrier down and open the door. Don’t expect your new addition to come out immediately. You should let them explore in their own time.

Once the admin is done, you’re free to head home and enjoy your new family. Don’t forget to take lots of adorable photos!

