4 Tips to Get Beach Ready for Your Next Summer Vacation

Picture this: The phone rings and on the other end is a travel agent congratulating you on winning a free vacation to the Hawaiian islands in just one week. This isn’t a scam, nor is it a prank. So, pack your bags — as you’ll be on the beach experiencing your dream vacation in just seven days.

Once the euphoria settles, reality hits: “I wish I spent more time at the gym. I wish I had eaten better. I don’t have the right clothes for the trip. I didn’t prepare for this.”

Are you “beach ready?” If the answer is no, don’t worry. Almost no one is expecting a surprise trip to Hawaii and summer is still a few months away. But there’s a good chance a vacation is in your future, and, when the moment calls, you don’t want to be living in a world of should’ve, could’ve, would’ve.

Here are four ways to get “beach ready” so you can focus on enjoying your trip and leave those worries behind.

1. Create a Healthy Movement Routine

The beach body craze is almost certainly unsustainable and arguably unhealthy depending on the approach. Waiting until spring to hit the treadmill and starving yourself into a beach body is no way to live, and it almost definitely won’t last.

Instead, find a routine that lasts year-round. One popular idea is high-intensity interval training, or HIIT. This way, you can keep the consistency going in the gym, at home and even on vacation. And don’t wait to start! This is about creating a healthy habit, not just a quick-fix before vacation.

2. Ignore Diet Fads and Eat Healthy Foods

Your diet should complement the movement routine explained above: simple, consistent and effective. But the word “diet” means different things to different people. Keto, paleo, Whole 30, vegan, vegetarian, organic — it’s all so much. Success comes from keeping it simple.

Knowing this, focus on whole foods found around the perimeter of the grocery store: fresh fruits and vegetables, lean meats, whole grains and other foods rich in nutrients. Use an app like MyFitnessPal to count calories, but know that adding whole foods to your diet will do most of the work in creating healthy change.

3. Keep a Functional Wardrobe

Of course, we all want to look good on vacation. But, when it comes to clothing, a majority of the time we spend away from home requires both form and function. Let’s say your next trip is to the Grand Canyon. Even if you’re not backpacking the 10-plus miles to reach the bottom, there’s a good chance a few day hikes and outdoor treks are on the itinerary.

With that in mind, keep clothes in stock that check all the boxes, like a tank top that uses special materials to block harmful UV rays and also wicks away moisture. Put that same thought into pants, and bring along a good pair of trail shoes or boots with quality tread. These are items that will come in handy no matter where you travel.

4. Let Go of the “What If’s”

There will always be something you wish you could have done or done differently when a great vacation comes around. Well, it’s time to let those feelings go and enjoy what’s ahead. Take some of the most common “what if” moments and flip them to see the positive.

· Instead of saying, “I wish I worked out more,” think, “I’m proud of the workouts I did do to prepare.”

· Instead of “I wish I ate better,” think about some of the healthier meals you tried for the first time.

· Instead of dwelling on everything left undone before the big trip, think about all the ways you are ready for a new adventure ahead.

Focus on Positivity and Accomplishments

At a bare minimum, if you create a habit of following some or all these tips, then you’ve already prepared more than 80 percent of what’s needed, with just 20 percent of the effort. Now, you’ll never be 100 percent prepared and free of the what-ifs before your summer trip, so don’t go crazy trying. Instead, focus on the positive and what you’ve accomplished and then you can let all those worries go when your departure date fast approaches.

