The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Seattle Seahawks for most of the first half. In fact at one point the Seahawks offense had -12 yards.

So how did the 49ers end up losing? The play calling of Kyle Shanahan.





Truthfully the only time San Francisco’s offense looked good was their first offensive possession, which resulted in a touchdown for tight end Ross Dwelley. Garoppolo went six for six on that drive for 70 yards.

Garoppolo on the 49ers second offensive possession threw an interception, giving the Seahawks great field position. Yet, the defense came through with a sack by Nick Bosa that forced a punt instead of a field goal attempt.

It seemed the 49ers defense was able to get the Seahawks in third and long situations, allowing their pass rushers to get to Russell Wilson. Dee Ford got him twice in those situations as well.

San Francisco after getting the ball back drove down the field. It took a little over five minutes. Unfortunately for Shanahan and the 49ers, Robbie Gould couldn’t kick due to a groin injury. Which forced Mitch Wishnowsky to attempt a 41-year-field goal that got missed.

Both teams began trading punts. A special teams mistake by Trenton Cannon was all the momentum Russell Wilson needed to get the Seahawks offense going.

In six plays, Wilson and Seattle’s offense went 80 yards to tie the game up at seven.

To open the second half the 49ers got the football. Garoppolo ended up being replaced due to a calf injury, so Trey Lance got his opportunity. Shanahan did not trust him throwing the football and after two nice runs of 15 and seven yards by Trey Sermon the drive stalled.

After both teams traded punts. Wilson capped off a nice drive with a 16 yard touchdown. Cannon made another mistake on special teams this time after not being able to catch a kickoff, instead of falling on the football he tried to get more yardage since he wasn’t touched down. He then fumbled with the Seahawks recovering. Freddie Swain caught a touchdown pass to increase the lead to 21-7 and Wilson somehow escaped a sack.

Game over it seemed. A rookie quarterback, the Seahawks defense looking good after struggling the first three games of the season, Shanahan not trusting Lance to throw. Then it happened, a defensive mistake by Seattle.

Safety Jamal Adams was expecting help, didn’t get it, and Lance found a wide open Deebo Samuel for a 76 yard touchdown. Shanahan elected to go for two at that point, yet after a five-yard penalty he then elected to send Wishnowsky out to attempt the extra point. It got missed.

The 49ers were in position to keep the Seahawks off the scoreboard after a timeout by the Seahawks on third and six. Yet, Ford inexplicably lined up in the neutral zone resulting in a five yard penalty after Wilson threw an incomplete pass.

Seattle converted the third and one. Another penalty by San Francisco this time pass interference by the recently signed Dre Kirkpatrick put the ball at the 18 yard line. Two runs later by Alex Collins resulted in a touchdown and a 28-13 lead.

After both teams punted. Lance got the opportunity to showcase his skills. He used his legs to escape pressure, pick up a first down on fourth down, made some good throws and overcame a holding penalty on Mike McGlinchey, and found Samuel for his second touchdown of the game. He also ran the football in for the two point conversion to get the 49ers within seven with a little over a minute left in the fourth quarter.

Wishnowsky then got the opportunity to make up for the missed field goal and extra point. Unfortunately for him Seattle recovered and the game was over.

This is exactly the type of game that Shanahan loses consistently. The 49ers defense plays incredible, yet even though the offense is moving the football he tries to get too creative. Instead of calling what has worked or even if it is the right call it isn’t executed.

In today’s game Kittle was wide open, yet a poor throw back to Garoppolo allowed for Adams to make a play on the football.

Wilson finished the game with 149 yards passing on 16 completions. D.K. Metcalf led the way with four catches for 65 yards. Collins ran for 44 yards on 10 carries.

Garoppolo finished with 165 yards and the aforementioned touchdown an interception, Lance threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns, Samuel caught eight passes for 156 yards and the two touchdowns, and Sermon wound up with 89 yards on 19 carries.

