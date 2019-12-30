49ers Slay Demons With Last Second Win Over Seahawks

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















It is only fitting that the San Francsico 49ers last second victory over the Seattle Seahawks involved controversy.

The play in question a non review of a pass interference on 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. Who appeared to make contact with Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister. Boos rained down from the home crowd following the incomplete pass.

Al Riveron the Senior Vice President of Officiating gave an explanation after the game stating the play actually got reviewed, yet found no reason to stop the game for further review. The reason Hollister initiated the contact on Warner who braced himself and neither player warranted a flag being thrown in that situation.

Leading up to the fourth down play where rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw made the 49ers play of the season. His hit stopped Hollister an inch from crossing the plane of the goal line. Resulting in a turnover on downs. A quarterback sneak by Jimmy Garoppolo ended the game and gave San Francisco the no.1 seed in the NFC and a first round bye.

Also, on the 49ers previous possession a controversial unnecessary roughness penalty got called on Ben Garland. With the noise in Seattle it seems the officials didn’t use much common sense on the call.

Even more surprising is that this game came down to the hit by Greenlaw. The 49ers were in control during the first half and Deebo Samuel provided the only blemish. On a third down completion he mishandled the football negating a first down. The result a field goal by Robbie Gould to put San Francisco up 13-0 instead of the possibilty of 17-0.

Russell Wilson seemed to find a rhythm late in the second quarter. Still the 49ers were able to get the ball back after stopping the recently signed Marshawn Lynch on fourth and inches.

San Francisco opened the third quarter with a three and out. Seattle got its run game going with Lynch, rookie Travis Homer and Wilson. Tyler Lockett capped the drive off with a 14 yard touchdown reception.

It didn’t take long for Garoppolo and the 49ers offense to answer. It took only five plays to go 75 yards. A two point conversion was no good.

Seattle fund its groove offensively and wore down San Francisco’s defense on a 14-play 75-yard drive that went for eight and a half minutes. Lynch picked up his first touchdown since September of 2018 while a member of the Oakland Raiders.

Still Shanahan and the 49ers offense responded with a tremendous drive of their own. Mostert picked up his second rushing touchdown of the game this time from 13 yards out. With the extra point by Gould San Franscisco led 26-14.

Rookie punter Mitch Wishnowsky blundered on the kick off giving the Seahawks great field position as the ball went out-of-bounds. It took Wilson and Seattle only seven plays to get within 26-21 and ultimately the final score of the game.

For the 49ers a demon got slayed.

