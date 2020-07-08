5 Best Places in the World to Enjoy Beach Sports

Beaches are a fun place to spend your tropical vacations on. It allows opportunities for relaxation and adventure. If you want to chill, you could just sunbathe and swim. But if you want adventure, then the beach has several options for that as well. The best way to experience adventure is to enjoy beach sports. Activities like parasailing, banana boats, jet skiing are super fun. But not all beaches have this option as they need to be developed and supported. Some secluded beaches or tranquil ones will not have such activities, but some that are frequented and popular will have facilities for watersports. Here are 5 places where you can enjoy them.

Costa Rica

The Central American country of Costa Rica has beautiful beaches where you can enjoy water sports. You could go for snuba – a mix of scuba diving and snorkelling. A scuba tank on a floating raft with a pressurised hose facilitates this water adventure. You can breathe without carrying around a tank. You can also go on a subwing which is flying underwater. You hold on to a winged device while a boat pulls it and you glide underwater behind the boat. You can experience this in Jaco. Windsurfing, paddle surfing or normal surfing is quite popular because of the Costa Rica Surf. Tamarindo, Coco and Isla del cano are popular spots for trying beach sports.

Maldives

Maldives is a group of small islands making a nation in South Asia. It is very popular among young couples. However, you can also get a dose of adrenalin on its beaches. Go banana boating at Male, Ari or Baa Atolls. Float gently on a catamaran in the Indian ocean with a loved one and catch the sunset. You can also experience flyboarding, where a board is propelled into the air in Lhaviyani Atoll or Maafushi Island. Jet skiing, fun tubing, kayaking, kitesurfing, parasailing, kneeboarding and wakeboarding are also options. Try underwater scooters for a magical experience. Maldives has a lot to offer – serene beaches and beach sports.

Bali

The Indonesian island of Bali is known for its rice fields, volcanic mountains, coral reefs and beaches. It has many beaches where you could enjoy watersports. Surfing, especially kitesurfing where you use a kite and board to skim across the waves, is quite popular in Sanur. You could go on a banana or donut boat at Sanur, Nusa Dua or Tanjong Benoa. Scuba diving, flyboarding, water or jet skiing and parasailing are available in most mainstream and popular beaches. The tropical weather and adventure await you in Bali to enjoy beach sports.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong is famous for its fast-paced city life, delicious food and shopping. But it also has a host of water sports due to its long coastline. You can go snorkelling in the clear waters of Sai Kung from pier no 10. Try kayaking at Cheung Chao and if you are lucky, you can even spot bio-luminescent algae. Take a skimboard or partake in windsurfing at the Stanley main beach. This beach is quite windy and ideal for this activity. Hong Kong has a host of water and beach activities that will be loved by one and all.

Australia

Australia, the country surrounded by an ocean has a lot of beaches. It has a host of beach sports and water sports for your enjoyment, such as aqua jetpack flying, surfing, paddle boarding, kite surfing, snorkelling, jet skiing and jet boating ride. These activities are safe and fun, so much so that not just tourists, you will see locals also indulging in such activities!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

