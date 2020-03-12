5 CAREER OPTIONS IN HEALTH SCIENCES

One of the most respected fields in the present day is health sciences. With a lot of opportunities available and the noble purpose of the professions, health sciences serve to be a great opportunity provider for a number of people. It is not just about health care, but also involves a great number of other disciplines like science, technology, engineering, and maths.

Given the great amount of variety that health sciences provide, it is assured that it is not something one would find boring to do. Allowing individuals to experience multiple aspects of life, health sciences can provide some of the best career options for those who seek them.

Is Health Science Just A Discipline?

If you think of health sciences as just a simple discipline, then you’re wrong. Health sciences can be considered an umbrella. It is a field that encompasses a number of different fields. There are a lot of careers that can be pursued. Each of these careers is unique and fascinating in their own way.

They provide individuals with a vast field of courses that expand their knowledge and skills in more than one dimension. No matter which of these careers you pick for yourself, each of them is equally rewarding and interesting to work in.

What Are The Career Options?

As mentioned above, career options, when it comes to health sciences are not limited. Here are a few of the best career options to go with if you too find yourself interested in health sciences:

Nursing

Nursing is the ideal career for those who want to be in the direct line of serving humanity. It is a highly noble profession that is highly rewarding for those that are passionate about their job. It is a career that has put individuals through enlightening experiences time and again given the nature of the job.

Nursing is a profession that allows the healthcare system to be highly efficient. A nurse is an individual that recognizes and tends to a patient’s change in health, or needs. The job of a nurse can get highly demanding given the constant needs of the patients that have to be met at all times.

The responsibilities of a nurse are not just a few. There is a wide range of activities that are included in the job description. These range from monitoring patient activity to delivering emergency procedures. All these tasks require a great amount of skill and knowledge, which is why nursing is such a respectable career.

For nursing, an individual needs a bachelor’s degree, followed by a master’s. The best part is that you can go from BSN to MSN online. And rest assured that the online delivery of courses won’t impact your skills or knowledge at all as long as you stay in practice.

Biomedical Engineering

The field of biomedical engineering is one that has seen steady growth in the past few years. With the great advancements in technology, biomedical engineering is at its absolute best today. And it will only get better.

To put into easy words, biomedical engineering is a field that serves as a connecting link between medical and engineering. Two very different disciplines put to use together. With this unique combination, professionals achieve solutions to medical issues using biological and technological advances.

It is a field that engineers a number of prosthetics, devices or machines that aid in the biological functions for better health. Such professionals can find themselves in a great range of work fields, from private labs to hospitals.

Pursuing a career as a biomedical engineer would require at minimum an undergraduate degree. However, the chances of prospering greatly increase with a Master’s degree. While the starting may be slow, the annual salary for a biomedical engineer is around $80,000 – $90,000.

Health Administration

The health care system anywhere is a huge network that needs to be kept organized at all times. For this purpose, health administration serves to maintain the order needed to ensure the optimal delivery of healthcare systems. They are involved on a clinical level as well as on a bigger hospital level and are equally important in both cases.

Even in the administration fields, there are further divisions that look after different aspects of the healthcare systems. These range from finances to informatics. All these divisions ensure that all aspects of the system are up to date and functional at all times. And that is highly important in order to deliver health care that is up to the mark.

Becoming a health administrator is not quite as hard as a lot of other fields out there. Not only is the job less demanding, but also comparatively easier in terms of the education required. A bachelor’s degree alone is enough to land you a job, but a master’s degree will ensure a better job that will pay better.

Epidemiologist

When it comes to the health status of a population, it is never static. Even on a smaller scale, it is always dynamic, constantly changing and evolving. There are always new diseases on the rise, or old ones making a breakthrough. The study of these diseases, their spread, and their prevalence are what epidemiology is about.

Epidemiologists could be working in association with a hospital or some other organization. They not only find the prevalent patterns of old and new diseases but also figure out a solution for these problems on a bigger level. In short, epidemiology does for a society what a doctor does for an individual.

Physical Therapist

When it comes to the human body, there are a number of organs and appendages that function to allow us to perform all our daily activities. A number of factors can impair the function of our limbs. That may restrict a great number of activities. It is therefore important to restore this function.

That is where a physical therapist comes into the scene. A physical therapist assists a patient and helps them regain the control and function of limbs after trauma or illness. But that’s not it. A physical therapist is also needed by individuals that have recently gotten a prosthetic limb or joint. Getting used to the appendage may take time and prove to be a painstaking task. However, with a physical therapist, it is made considerably easier.

Conclusion

Health science is a huge field, that is occupied with camps of a number of disciplines. If you find yourself interested in the field, you should know there are a number of camps serving as career opportunities for you. The vast amount of possible options make sure that there is one that suits your interest best. All you need to do is thoroughly research and find one that fits you best.

