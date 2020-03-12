Ms. X: Different Types of Blowjob a Woman Can Give To a Man

Men seem to love blowjobs and 85% of adults have oral sex regularly. But just sucking is no more just a pleasure but as a woman you can learn different types of blowjob. I, as a woman, personally love giving it. There is just something about playing with the penis, sucking on the smooth shaft and doing all of these little things that drive men crazy. At least the partners I have had, do like what I do. But getting there, to a point where you can give good head takes time. It is all about what each man likes. But there are some techniques and positions that seem to work well with most.

Read on to know the different types of blowjob you can try-

Kneeling down – This is a position wherein a woman kneels in front of the man while he stands and blows him. Men find this quite sexy apparently as it allows both parties to do different things. Women, for example, can suck and rub the penis and even squeeze the man’s ass to heighten the pleasure. Men, on the other hand, can see exactly what the woman is doing and get visual satisfaction. He can touch her breasts and play with them as well. This position is also known as the GRAB and is a hybrid of hugging and blowjob.

Lying back – Also known as face first & flat, this allows both partners to lie down. The man has his legs spread and is on his back, while the woman is face down, facing his nether region. The man can relax while the woman decides the pace and blows him. The man can also thrust from below if that is comfortable for both. Again, this is a very erotic position and as a woman I know I would like it.

Hands and mouth – This is about the technique used. Women must use both the mouth and the hand. I personally like taking in a flaccid penis and then feeling it harden in my mouth is quite hot. But only using the mouth after a while can become boring. You cannot cover the whole length with your mouth always. So, this is where the palm comes in. Gently rub the length with your hands as you suck on the head. This heightens the pleasure when you stroke the penis up and down the same way you move your mouth.

Tongue and cheek – Use the tongue to touch the penis and roll it over the head. The tongue will also add lubrication to the penis as you suck, lick and rub. Hollow your cheeks to get good suction almost like when you eat a lollipop. There is more sensation with the pressure and believe me I have seen men jerk in pleasure with this technique.

Perineum play – Perineum is the area between the testicles and the anus. This is quite sensitive, and women can make use of it when giving head. It is great for sensation as it has a bundle of nerves. This means that when stimulated, it can enhance pleasure for the man. Touch this area slowly and see how the man reacts and then go all in if the response is positive.

Ball play and enthusiasm – Don’t forget about the testicles while giving a blowjob. Men like their balls being touched and caressed. In fact, some even like it if they are sucked and kissed. That doesn’t mean you forget the penis. The penis can be stroked by hand as you suck and kiss the balls. Or if you are licking the penis, then you can lightly squeeze the balls and play with them. This is appreciated by most men.

Ass squeeze – Some like this a lot. This can be done in conjunction with the kneeling down position. As you basically hug the man’s lower body, you can make use of it and play with the man’s ass or anus if he is into it. Some are and this adds to the pleasure.

These are some of the most loved techniques that heighten a man’s pleasure. To explore the seductive nature of your partner try different types of blowjob. But each man differs in what he likes and what he doesn’t. So take time to explore and understand his likes to give a good, sensational blowjob.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

