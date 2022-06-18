Tattoos are a type of body art that gained a lot of popularity in the recent years. Several people get inked on some part of their body and so as a form of expressing their opinions and beliefs or permanently etching the memory of a loved one. The art of tattoo making has constantly been evolving and there are several types of tattoos to choose from today. If you want to get a tattoo, you can choose from a particular theme that you like. The year of 2022 has brought along with itself several innovative designs of tattoos. Listed below a few cool tattoos that you can get inspired from for your next body art.

Unalome tattoo

The unalome tattoo has gained a lot of popularity over the years because of what it represents. It is essentially a Buddhist symbol that represents the path that one takes towards enlightenment. It is a powerful symbol that denotes evolution and purity of spirit. Most people feel inspired by it since it drives one to analyze their lives and pushes them to become more benevolent individuals. There are several variations of the unalome tattoo that you can choose according to the meaning you want it to have.





Tribal Art Tattoos

Another type of tattoos that are trending these days is the tribal art tattoo. These tattoos are cool tattoos that have a unique pattern that not only looks beautiful but also tends to stand out and attract attention. There are different kinds of tribal tattoos and most of them have intricate geometric patterns and a specific kind of art that represents a particular tribe. These tattoos are meaningful since they stand for the stories and beliefs of a particular community. They are a symbol of power, protection, unity, strength and courage.

Mandala Tattoo

One of the most popular designs of tattoos these days is the mandala tattoo art. These mandala designs are simply mesmerizing and the intricacy with which they are made is simply awe inspiring. There are several different designs of mandala on the tattoo shop website that you can get inspired from or you can create a design of your own using different repetitive patterns. The mandala represents the balance between the body and mind. All mandala tattoos look extremely beautiful provided they are done beautifully by an experienced tattoo artist.

Fine line tattoos

While most of the tattoos tend to be big and bold, fine line tattoos are those which are created using very thin needles and tend to be more subtle as compared to the bold black tattoos. Fine line tattoos gathered attention a few years back and has seen more and more people gravitate towards it in the recent years. This type of tattoo is ideal for people who do not wish to have a bold statement tattoo but something simpler and more delicate. Fine line tattoos can be very stylish and can be used to make some really good fine artwork and paintings on the skin.

Abstract style tattoos

Abstract style tattoos are varied in their styles and have a quirky touch to them. They are usually curated with the focus being the aesthetic and appearance of it rather than meaning. Therefore, most abstract tattoos may not have any meaning associated with it or may be open to interpretation. The abstract tattoos are usually made of random blobs of colour, shapes and fine lines that is often based on the style, likes and experience of the tattoo artists. The reason why it has been trending these days is because it is colourful, different and captivating.

