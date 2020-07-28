5 Features You Should Look for in a Motorbike for Beginners

Buying a first motorcycle can be exciting, but it can also be overwhelming. There are lots of options out there, and while veteran bikers know what features will best suit their needs, beginners can quickly find themselves lost in a sea of options. Read on to learn about five of the most important features to look for in a beginners’ motorbike.

Reasonable Engine Size

For expert riders, bigger may be better but, for beginners, it’s best to stick to engines under 600cc. When evaluating vehicles from American Motorcycle Trading, keep in mind that horsepower varies based on the type of bike. A 600cc cruiser may feel comfortable, while a 600cc sports bike might be too powerful for a beginner.

Keep in mind that most novice riders have trouble controlling their bikes at first even if they have relatively small engines. It’s fine to upgrade to a larger bike after learning the ropes, but beginners should be careful not to bite off more than they can chew. Get familiar with engine sizes before buying that first bike.

Anti-Lock Brakes

Most motorcycles don’t come standard with anti-lock braking systems (ABSs). Buyers need to purchase them as add-on features, but they’re worth the extra money. ABS keeps tires and brakes from locking, which is important for novice riders.

Beginners often over-apply brakes. If they do that on a motorcycle that isn’t equipped with ABS, the bike could skid, and the results could be disastrous. As with larger engine sizes, it’s fine to buy a bike without ABS once riders know what they’re doing and how much pressure it takes to come to a safe stop, but beginners should spend the extra money to prevent unnecessary accidents.

Seat Height

The seat of a motorcycle should be high enough to accommodate the length of the rider’s legs but low enough to make it easy to keep the bike balanced when at a stop. If riders need to stand on their tip-toes to keep their bikes upright at lights, the seat is too high. If they find that their legs feel cramped and uncomfortable when riding, it’s too low. Look for a Goldilocks bike that’s just the right height.

Handlebar Height

Just like seat height, handlebar height can dramatically affect rider comfort and safety. Riders should be able to reach the hand controls easily without having to lean too far in or out. The elbows should be slightly bent to ensure a correct posture, which is essential for maintaining comfort and avoiding fatigue but should not feel cramped when riders’ hands are on the controls.

A Windscreen

Leaning into the wind makes it more difficult for riders to maintain adequate energy levels on long rides or at high speeds. A windscreen will reduce the need for leaning in and fighting against the wind, helping riders avoid fatigue. It will also block bugs, small rocks, and road debris, which makes high-speed rides safer and more enjoyable.

The Bottom Line

Buying a beginner bike doesn’t have to be stressful. It’s important to take experience level into account, though. Even riders who know exactly what they want in a motorcycle may need to make some concessions when it comes time to buy their first bikes to ensure they learn the basics safely without risking personal injuries or damage to their bikes.

