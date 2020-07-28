Servicing Boilers Annually is a Must for More Reasons than One

Boilers are powerful machines, capable of consuming and generating incredible amounts of electrical and heat energy respectively, and just like any other powerful machine out there, without regular maintenance, they can breakdown, lose energy efficiency, lose various features, and may even become extremely dangerous over time.

If you are considering whether to call in the boiler service team for an annual inspection or not, here are a bunch of practical reasons that should clear any doubts that you may have right now.

Your Boiler Will Breakdown Inevitably without Servicing

Bi-annual check-ups and maintenance services are preferable, rather than just getting the boiler checked once a year, but If you do not get it serviced even once a year, that becomes a risk. Whether it will breakdown or not in between two irregular check-ups is always going to be a gamble, but ignore it long enough, and a breakdown is inevitable

In case you start hearing unexpected noises, or the boiler begins to turn itself on/off without human intervention or built-in automation, don’t hesitate to call in a repair service immediately. If you live in Hertfordshire and need a boiler service Harpenden, look for a local company with a good reputation.

Poorly Serviced, Old, Fuel-Powered Boilers Can Cause Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Carbon monoxide is commonly referred to as the silent killer since the gas is deadly but cannot be detected by human senses at all. Unfortunately, central heating boilers that still rely on fuel can and often do begin to release CO, if:

They are not installed properly

The owner neglects regular check-ups and servicing sessions

The combustion chamber of the boiler develops a crack

There are several leaks in the seams

The combustion is inefficient and incomplete

The chimney is blocked

Be on point with regular check-ups, install a CO alarm and, if possible, switch over to a Boiler Plus compliant electric boiler. They do not produce any carbon monoxide, so your home is going to become a lot safer for both your family and the environment.

You Will Lose Money in Heating Bills

Finally, an inefficient boiler will draw more energy than it should need, making you pay extra money every year in electricity bills. Boiler inefficiency can be explained as a slowly increasing gap in between the power a boiler consumes, and the heat it generates, which will continue to increase further unless the issue is addressed in time. If your boiler is taking a lot more time to heat your home than usual, you can take it as a tell-tale sign of the fact that you are losing money! Avoid paying more to electricity and gas providers than you already must for heating. Just get your boiler checked and maintained periodically to keep it functioning at optimal efficiency.

As should be clear by now, it is not a matter of whether you should keep your boiler properly maintained, but rather a question of what will happen if you do not. A well serviced boiler can easily last for a decade or longer, while a poorly maintained machine can become a burden within the first couple of years. Save your money, stay warm, and keep everyone in your family safe with annual/bi-annual boiler maintenance.

