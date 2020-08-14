INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















In this fast-paced world, stress is often accepted as a part of life. After all, most people juggle multiple roles in their jobs and personal lives.

But did you know that a poor diet can actually cause you more stress? Without the right nutrients, your body can’t process stimuli and stressors the way it should.

While there may not be much you can do about your daily tasks, there are ways to eat better.

Add these five foods to your diet to improve your health and lower your stress levels:

1. Turkey Breast

When you think of comfort foods, turkey is probably not high on the list. But according to science, it’s actually one of the rare foods that can make you happier.

Turkey has an ingredient in it called tryptophan. Research has connected this amino acid to increased cognition and improved memory performance.

Tryptophan is found in large quantities in turkey breast. On top of better and clearer thinking, it also produces serotonin. This hormone regulates your hunger but also contributes to an overall feeling of happiness.

Load up on turkey if you want to have a better attention span and less stress!

2. Matcha Powder

You’ve probably heard about the almost mystical powers of green tea. This common substance is linked to everything from improved health to better skin.

What you may not know, though, is that the key ingredient in some green teas is matcha powder. This ingredient is strong enough to stand on its own in the superfoods realm. It’s full of L-theanine, an amino acid that is considered to be a powerful stress reliever.

Physicians and psychologists recommend L-theanine as an alternative to certain medications. It’s used to help patients sleep better and overcome stress.

Most people drink matcha as a tea, but there are other ways to use it.

For example:

Adding the powder to your smoothie

Sprinkling it on your meals

Mixing it into your baking ingredients

Making or buying matcha noodles

Go basic with the tea or spice it up, but include some matcha powder in your day for less stress.

3. Leafy Greens

You’ve probably known about the health benefits of green veggies since you were a kid. Your parents were probably always telling you to eat your greens, and you likely saw Popeye scarfing down spinach for strength.

One thing about leafy greens you may not know, though, is that they can improve your mood.

Leafy greens and other high-fiber foods are linked to lower stress. Your body has physical stress in addition to mental stress. Studies show that better gut health reduces both of these stresses.

Eating greens for fiber helps you both physically and mentally. Who knew that spinach really could make you grow up happy and healthy?

4. Eggs

Eggs are always in the health news, going back and forth between good-for-you and dangerous. Like anything, eggs should be eaten in moderation, but whole eggs contain many healthy nutrients!

When we talk about eggs and health, it’s usually about how they impact cholesterol. However, adding eggs to your diet can improve your mental health.

Choline, a necessary ingredient for brain health, is abundant in eggs. This nutrient is thought to be important for stress relief, too. Research shows that choline increases the brain’s ability to fight depression.

You don’t have to down a choline pill every day to get these benefits; just add an egg to your meal plan a few times a week!

5. Berries

Physicians recommend berries for a multitude of ailments. They have been used for centuries as a way to get better skin and fight the signs of aging and to prevent certain chronic diseases.

Why are these little fruits such superfoods? It’s partly attributed to the high level of antioxidants in them.

Antioxidants are one of the most powerful natural stress fighters. These amino acids actively prevent cell damage caused by free radicals.

They are a key factor in improving your immune system, which goes hand-in-hand with your ability to process stress.

Berries are also full of fiber, combatting gut problems that decrease your physical and mental health. Better gut health helps with weight problems that are linked to increased stress. They’ll help improve your body, and they taste good too!

You’ll get better results when you eat them fresh instead of canned. Add them to your pancakes, bake them into a pie, or mix them a smoothie!

Conclusion

From berries to turkey, you can eat your way to better mental health. Your body needs certain nutrients to run efficiently, and when it is deprived of them, you may notice it in the form of increased stress or anxiety.

When added to your diet in moderation, these five stress-relieving foods will help you feel better physically and mentally!

Chris DeAngelis is the founder and principal of TriArch Real Estate Group, a multi-strategy real estate investment and property management firm. In this role, Chris oversees the company’s acquisition, management, design, and development activities. He spends much of his time working with Monarch Heights to help them with their marketing efforts.

