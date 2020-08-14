INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Your comfort zone is safe, comfortable, and highly predictable.

But there’s a problem with always staying within it.

You may actually be sheltering yourself from everything else the world has to offer. That means you might be missing out on life-changing opportunities or experiences.

And that’s all out of fear of the “unknown.”

Post-retirement is the perfect time to get out of your comfort zone and push those long-held fears to the side. That way, you won’t have to worry about looking back in regret wondering if you missed out on life.

So, here are a few tips for getting out of your comfort zone in your 60s!

1. Make a Bucket List

Do you remember what your goals were back when you were 50? What about when you were approaching 30? 15?

Just because you’re in your 60s now doesn’t mean that you can’t reach these goals within your lifetime.

This is where bucket lists come into play.

A bucket list is a written list of everything you’d like to do before you pass (aka, kick the “bucket”). The items on your list can be places you’d like to visit, things you want to do, people you want to meet, or even emotions that you’d like to feel.

As you complete these items, you can check them off your list. That can be satisfying on its own!

Ready to get your list started?

Take a look at a few examples of what a bucket list might include

Go scuba diving in Australia

Go tandem skydiving

Visit the Seven Wonders of the World

Visit all National Parks in America

Take a trip down Route 66

Meet your favorite celebrity

Fall in love again

Learn how to play the guitar

Adopt a dog from the animal shelter.

Keep in mind that you don’t have to do anything wild and crazy to make a bucket list memorable and worthwhile. The goal is to exit your comfort zone, not anyone else’s!

2. Join Social Groups & Attend Gatherings

Making new friends gets significantly harder as the years go on.

Now that you’re retired, and your kids have moved out, it’s time to welcome new people and friends into your life. But this can be scary and overwhelming at first.

One of the better ways to make new friends in 2020 is via websites like Meetup.

This site will connect you with locals in your area who share similar interests and even help you host gatherings. That can include anything like competitive sports leagues, book clubs, hiking, and even board games.

If you live in a senior community, they likely host weekly events! So, it’s time to take advantage of all the offerings your community has on the table.

Maybe make the trek down to Tuesday Bingo night. And attend the water aerobics classes on the weekends, or engage in group fitness classes to meet your neighbors.

This is the perfect chance to get active, both socially and physically.

3. Learn New Things

There’s a whole world out there. Filled with things that you may know very little about — yet! As you watch the world go by, you might realize that you’re somewhat “out of the loop.”

Fortunately, learning new things isn’t just for the young. If you’re retired, your open schedule makes learning brand new things a reality.

So, what do you want to learn next?

Here’s a list of things you might consider pursuing:

How to play an instrument or do a certain type of art

How to use a smartphone, create accounts on social media, or code

How the stock market or government procedures work

The history of your favorite products, companies, or people

The social issues in the world today.

The best part?

You don’t even have to pay a dime to learn these things on your own. You can rely on free TEDTalks, YouTube videos, or Coursera lessons to keep your base of knowledge growing.

Plus, building on your knowledge is a great way to build empathy and relationships.

4. Get Involved in Your Community

You’re comfortable in your home and remaining within your local community. But there are other people out there who live a very different life than you.

If you really want to leave your comfort zone in your 60s, then it’s time to learn how the other half lives.

A great way to do this is by getting involved in your community.

Not only will you be helping others out, but you’ll also feel good about yourself in the process. You’ll feel like you’re playing a role in the success of society!

So, here are some community service opportunities you can pursue:

Donate life-saving blood to the American Red Cross to save up to three lives.

Clean-up at a National Park to save the planet and reduce pollution.

Deliver food to the hungry via your local food bank with Feeding America .

You don’t even have to align yourself with any particular organization or foundation to get out there. You can do something as simple as helping a sick or injured neighbor do household tasks until they get better.

5. Change Your Routine a Little

As you continue through your retirement, a routine keeps you on track and performing your day-to-day tasks. But this can make life a little bland.

After all, you’re doing the same thing at the same time, every day of the week.

Ready to switch it up a little bit?

Then, change one thing about your routine every single day and switch things up.

Maybe you want to try out that new pizza place that just opened up down the road instead of your go-to shop. Perhaps you want to experience a new hiking trail at the local park or even give a new TV show a try.

Nothing says you can’t go back to your old routine after the fact.

But a little variety will do wonders when it comes to breaking routines and keeping things interesting.

Conclusion

Remember that getting out of your comfort zone doesn’t mean that you have to live life on the edge. You don’t have to go skydiving, impulsively road trip across the country, or attend social gatherings on a nightly basis.

The goal is to expand your boundaries slowly.

That way, your comfort zone will begin to broaden, and the things that terrified you the most are now within your repertoire.

Caitlin Sinclair is the Property Manager at Santana Terrace with five years of property management experience and many more in Customer Service. She shares her passion for her community and looks forward to making Santana Terrace the place to call home.

