After giving birth women usually experience changes in their bodies and oftentimes they feel conscious.

Thanks to surgical clinics who are willing to give makeovers to mommies who want to bring their bodies back. You can get a one of a kind mommy makeover at Sadeghi Center for Plastic Surgery. Bringing back your body to its perfect fit as much as possible can help you bring back your confidence after giving birth. Here are some 5 mommy makeover facts that may surprise you.





Breast Augmentation

Sagging breasts due to breastfeeding is the usual issue among women who have just given birth. This issue can be addressed by breast augmentation. For this procedure, an incision is made in the area around the areola, armpit, or under the breast. Afterwhich implants that contain silicone gel or saline water are inserted into the breast. Fat implants can also be a more natural way to augment the breast but other implants give a better increase on the size of the breast.

Breast Lift Surgery

In this procedure, the breast is lifted to make it more intact and perky. In breast lifting surgery cutting is done along with the areola. Through the cut excess skin is removed and tissues are tightened. This is ideal to address sagging breasts and make the breast look perky once again.

Tummy Tuck Surgery

Apart from the breast the tummy also sags and loosens when a woman gives birth so tummy tuck surgery has been done to women who want to tone their tummies after giving birth. In this procedure, they will make an incision below the navel to remove excess skin, minimize fats and tighten the abdomen by pulling the skin. Doing so can make our tummy look more toned again and can address the separation of muscles that occurs when giving birth.

Liposuction

This is the most common way to remove excess fats in the body. Since women gain weight during their pregnancy and hardly lose it after giving birth. Liposuction can be a good solution. So if you want to lose some fats, liposuction can be a good way to do it.

Stretch Mark Treatment

Another concern for moms is getting stretch marks from their pregnant bellies. No need to worry since you can get a stretch mark treatment to remove it. Take note that surgery can be done after six months of giving birth so your body has adjusted already and breastfeeding should not be active when you do some breast enhancement.

What to Expect After the Makeover

Healing process Takes Time

After surgery, expect your surgery to heal around six weeks. This means you have to avoid excessive physical activities that can make your healing slower. Your body needs to rest to recover well and avoid any complications. For liposuction, healing can take longer around months to heal and swelling goes down. Your surgeon will inform you how many days or weeks or even months will your surgery totally heal so take note of that.

Take care of your Incisions

Since you have a wound to clean. Make sure to follow the proper way to clean and dress your incisions. Follow your doctor’s advice. Returning to work or daily activities can be possible however don’t overdo it and always take one step at a time to avoid your wounds from opening up.

Medications

Take the medications you are given since this can make your body heal faster as well as avoid any infection during your surgeries. Plus can help you relieve the pain and discomforts from the surgery. Take in proper dosages and correct timing.

Schedule For follow up

Make sure to know when to go back for your check-up and follow up procedure if there are any.

These are just 5 mommy makeover facts that may surprise you and there are more. You can consult with your plastic surgeon. Giving birth can be exhausting and sometimes women feel down after giving birth.

Makeovers can help them gain their confidence back plus make them happier moms. Getting a positive attitude when taking care of your kids and family can have a big impact on your relationship. So why not get those makeovers if it will make you feel better. So call your plastic surgeon now and get that appointment. Discuss with them your concerns and they can surely give you the remedies you need. So don’t hesitate to let them know your expectations too.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

