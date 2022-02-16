If you are active on social media, you must have spotted the infrared sauna blanket advertised by many influences. Apart from the sauna blankets used at spas or healthcare clinics, the at-home versions of infrared heating blankets are gaining much popularity. Although the debate regarding the health benefits of infrared sauna blankets is still on, individuals have claimed to witness positive results. Before discussing any further, let us have a deeper understanding of infrared sauna blankets.

What Is an Infrared Sauna Blanket?

An infrared sauna blanket is a sleeping bag-like device that uses infrared rays to heat the body lying inside the blanket. Blanket wrapped around your body and plugs into the wall for heating. Talking about the physical experience, using the infrared sauna blanket and this sauna spas of a similar experience and benefits. Unlike the sauna spas, which have four walls and sitting space, this on a blanket wraps around your body like a sleeping bag.





There are a variety of infrared sauna blankets available in the market which have a similar range of benefits. Since these blankets have a variable range of heat settings, you can regulate the temperature according to your needs and comfort. If you are a beginner, it is advisable to start with 60 degrees Fahrenheit and gradually increase the heat as your bearing capacity. As compared to the sauna spas, The temperature of the infrared sauna blanket is not discomforting or that high. The more tolerable temperature of the cotton waffle weave blanket allows individuals to settle in comfortably and sweat easily, reaping the claimed benefits.

Some Crucial Tips for Using an Infrared Sauna Blanket:

While using the at-home versions of the infrared sauna blanket, it is essential to follow the below-mentioned tips:

Although the manufacturers of the infrared sauna blanket and treatments claim to be highly beneficial for one’s health, it is advisable to seek medical clearance. Check with your health care provider to ensure that none of your health conditions will be hampered by the use of an infrared sauna blanket.

If you are someone who drinks alcohol quite often, it is advisable to avoid using the blanket. Otherwise, it can cause overheating and lead to dehydration and heat exhaustion. Therefore, avoid alcohol consumption a few days before using the infrared cotton waffle weave blanket .

Staying hydrated is one of the most essential tips you must follow if you are planning to experience the health benefits of a sauna blanket. As the heating effect of the blanket will make the person sweat a lot, it is important to drink plenty of water. You can even take a few steps during the sauna session if you are excessively sweating or feel dehydrated and thirsty.

Do not take longer Sona sessions if you are a beginner and start with approximately 10 to 15 minutes. As you settle in and get comfortable with the process, you can increase the session time eventually.

Wear comfortable clothes made of cotton or other light material which do not irritate you while you are sweating inside the sauna blanket.

Invest in the superior quality waffle weave blanket to improve your skin texture and detoxify your body!

