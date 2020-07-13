5 Must Required Appliances for your Home

Your home is your sanctuary, a place where you can chill and be yourself. And your kitchen is a place where you can create magic. Well and this magic can fill your heart and soul. If this sounds too poetic or prose like, basically, having a good kitchen can help you eat better and within a budget. Doing everything from scratch is hard and time taking. But technology has made it easier and supplied us with appliances. Thank you microwave! These appliances can make your life easier in creating an easy cooking experience. Certain appliances for your home are essential. So which ones should you stock your kitchen with? Here are the 5 must haves.

Microwave – A microwave is a lifesaver for many as it has multiple functions of heating food and cooking. Especially for people who make large batches of food in the weekend and survive on frozen meals through the weekdays. Having a microwave means using one plate to heap cold food on and then heating it in the appliance. You will also need to use microwave safe containers, meaning no metals and certain plastic containers. It has a whole list of advantages such as taking a shorter time to heat food as compared to stove tops, thawing frozen items, heating food uniformly and only a few utensils get dirty in heating. The cleaning part is quick too. You can also cook certain things in microwaves like mug cakes or noodles, which makes this appliance a must have.

Water filter – Water filters are crucial for any house. The water that comes from the tap may be clean, but may not be exactly drinkable. You can cook with it sure, but drinking water is a different matter. The taste and purity matter when you are drinking water straight without boiling. The best water filter for home would be one that is light on the pocket and easily usable. Homes have lesser space as compared to industrial units, so the appliance has to be small to fit in and must function in a way that all needs for a drink of water are satisfied. For example, two or more people may want a glass of water at the same time and the filter either must have purified water or must purify water quickly to fill two glasses.

Blender – A blender may not always be on a person’s mind when they think of important appliances, but this appliance really helped out many. Be it a soup or a smoothie or some sauce that you need to prep for that pasta dish, a blender does it all for you. It is easy to use and the handheld ones can be taken to the pot where you have cooked the vegetables for a soup. If you don’t have time for breakfast, no problem. Just add oats, fruits and milk into the blender to get breakfast in a cup. This diverse appliance is the need for each kitchen.

Refrigerator – The refrigerator – what can I say, life without this can be super hard and it is one of the best appliances for your home. You can keep beverages cool and feel the satisfaction of the cool liquid when you come back from a heavy workout. You can store food items, fresh vegetables and fruits and leftovers too! The food is safe and stored properly so it won’t be spoilt and be away from insects. The freezer compartment can hold meats and veggies that need keeping for a long time. Every household needs a refrigerator.

Rice cooker – Rice is a staple and common side dish and cooking it is supposedly easy. However, many struggle with cooking it the right way. Sometimes it gets soggy, sometimes it’s half cooked and sometimes it burns. To solve these problems, we have the rice cooker. Just add rice and water as per instructions and leave it on to cook. It will switch off on its own once the rice is done and it keeps the cooked rice warm after.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

