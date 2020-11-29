5 Reasons to Secure Your Home In Every Possible Way

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Safety should always come first. You and your family need to feel safe in order to have a happy and fulfilled life. You never know what might happen. That doesn’t mean that you should always feel anxious when it comes to the uncertainty of life. On the contrary, it means that you should prepare yourself for any possible outcome or trouble. Here is how to protect your family, home, and possessions against any possible trouble.

Secure the doors and lock the windows

Surprisingly, a third of burglars come in through the front door. This is a worrisome number, but the good news is that you can prevent something like this from happening to you. All you need to do is secure your doors. Make sure to inspect your exterior door and see if the frames are strong and hinge protected. If you’re moving to a home someone used before you, you should change the door locks. You can also upgrade to smart locks or get a video doorbell to further secure the doors.

The window is another pretty popular entry point for burglars. That is the biggest reason why you should inspect your windows as soon as possible. To make your windows more secure, you can go for locks or some key-operated levers. You can also reinforce glass with window security film or install glass break sensors. With some window bars, you can also improve the security of your home and possessions.

Set up a security system and security cameras

To really make sure that nothing bad happens in your house, you should set up a security system. You can go for a basic DIY system or you can go for one with professional monitoring and home automation. When deciding what kind of security system to get, you should consider your budget and the needs of your neighbourhood and your house.

When it comes to security cameras, they are great because they allow you both to prevent the crime, but also to get the burglars caught. That is also important because your footage can be the key evidence in an investigation. A good way to enhance the usefulness of the security cameras is to use some with a mobile app that will allow you to see the footage in real-time. Make sure that the cameras have motion detection, night vision, two-way talk, and waterproof casing for outdoor cameras.

Write a will

Unfortunately, accidents happen and we never know what comes next for us. However, that doesn’t mean that we can’t do anything to prepare, even for the worst scenarios. If you’re worried about your family in case something happens to you, it’s best to work on time and secure them. That is why you should have an estate plan. The best and least expensive way to start this is by writing a will.

A will is a legal document that serves for spelling out your intentions for the distribution of your assets. The assets in question are both personal and financial. With the help of estate lawyers, you can make sure that your family is taken care of even if something happens to you. With a well-created will, they can see exactly how you wanted your affairs to be handled.

Create a trust

Next to the will, you can also go for creating trust. This is also a great idea since it can protect your assets when you pass away, but also while you’re still alive. The living trust is the type that you set up while still alive. With this kind of trust, your money is legally protected during your lifetime. If the trust is revocable, you can amend or cancel it, while the irrevocable one cannot.

A testamentary trust is the one that is created upon your death. This kind of trust is funded by your financial assets. If you’re looking for greater legal protection than a will, this is the one document you need. In case of your death, the money is transferred based on your wishes. This is one of the best ways to protect your possessions legally.

Lockdown your Wi-Fi network

Today, protection from burglars and legal protection aren’t the only ones you should be concerned about. Namely, whoever wants to access your personal and financial information can do it through your home wireless network. If the network is also connected to your security system, criminals could gain access to your home rather easily.

To make sure that your information isn’t vulnerable, you can secure your wireless router. Enabling WPA encryption should also keep the hackers off your home network. You should also rename and hide your network, use a firewall, and install anti-malware protection.

Conclusion

Protecting your home, your finances, your possessions, your information, and your family seems like a lot of work, but it isn’t. With these simple tips, you’ll secure everyone and everything in your life.

