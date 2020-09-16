5 Reasons Why Flossing Should Be An Essential Part Of Your Daily Routine

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Ever since you were a child you’ve probably been told to brush your teeth twice a day, for at least two minutes each time. Providing you’re using the right technique you’ll find it can go a long way to looking after your teeth and ensuring you still have them in old age.

But, you shouldn’t just be brushing, it’s essential that you floss once a day, preferably in the evening. Here are 5 reasons why:

Removes More Plaque

A toothbrush will remove plaque from the front and back of your teeth. An electric toothbrush can get into the gaps between your teeth. But, by itself, a toothbrush can’t eliminate all the plaque.

Plaque builds up and allows bacteria to get trapped. This bacteria reacts with sugar in the food you eat and attacks your teeth. The more plaque you have the greater your risk of tooth damage.

Flossing daily gets the plaque between your teeth, where your brush can’t go. This eliminates the plaque and the hiding place for bacteria, effectively protecting your gums and teeth.

Saves You Money

Finding a good dentist like this dentist Petrie is important. No matter how well you look after your teeth you’ll need to have regular check-ups that will ensure your teeth stay healthy. Catching problems early is essential to prevent them from becoming bigger issues.

Flossing helps to ensure that when you visit your dentist you’re just having a checkup and getting a clean bill of health. Without flossing you’re increasing your risk of cavities and gum disease, both of which cost money to resolve at the dentist. The cost of flossing is next-to-nothing in comparison.

Overall Health

Did you know that your oral health is directly connected with your overall health? Research suggests that plaque on and around your teeth can easily transfer into your bloodstream. This then lines the blood vessels, a buildup of plaque blocks the vessels and causes strokes, heart attacks, and other cardiovascular issues.

Simply flossing can improve your oral health and subsequently your overall health.

Eliminates Bad Breath

If you have bad breath you likely have food debris trapped between your teeth. Your brush can’t get to it and it will decay. This will increase the likelihood of gum disease and cavities. But, while it is decaying it will also emit the same odor as any other decaying food.

That causes bad breath which is not going to make you the life of the party. Flossing can remove the debris and dramatically improve your breath instantly!

It should be noted that bad breath as a result of gum disease cannot be cured in this way.

Stops Gums Bleeding

If you floss incorrectly or start flossing for the first time you’ll likely catch your gums and they’ll bleed. The tissue on your gum is surprisingly thin and bleeds easily.

However, after a couple of weeks of flossing, you’ll notice that your gums no longer bleed. This is partly because you’ve stopped cutting them with the floss, and partly because they are healthy.

In other words, start flossing today, it’s worth it.

