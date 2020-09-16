Couchsurfing – 5 Ways To Make Money Online From The Comfort Of Your Couch

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















With the world going into lockdown in 2020, many people have found themselves with extra time on their hands and a burning desire to turn their financial position around. Most of our usual distractions are on hiatus, and the internet offers an endless supply of money-making opportunities. The trick lies in picking the profitable options from the scams. Read on for five safe ways to earn some extra money from the comfort of your couch:

1. Declutter your life and boost your bank balance

If you’re after a quick payoff, then your first action should be to take stock of your possessions and sell anything you don’t truly need. Now is the ideal time to get cash for cars, electrical goods, fitness gear, and even books. People are looking for ways to keep themselves occupied and entertained during the pandemic, so the online marketplaces are buzzing. Just be sure to follow social distancing protocols when making any exchanges.

2. Become a mobile games tester

Are you looking for a way to entertain yourself and make a bit of pocket money at the same time? If so, apps like Mistplay allow you to extra cash by playing smartphone games. The app has options to suit every personality, with trivia and strategy games, arcade and adventure titles, and more. You won’t earn enough to quit your day job, but this is a great way to turn your relaxation time into a small but entertaining side-hustle.

3. Conduct web research

If you love learning and are looking for a side-hustle that pays well, web research may be the couch-based gig for you. A tertiary qualification is often required; however, it can usually be in any field as this simply demonstrates that you have an aptitude for research. To excel, you’ll need to be able to extract relevant data and create high-quality reports with a quick turnaround time. Wonder and JustAnswer are great places to get started.

4. Become a copywriter

Do you have a way with words? With so many bricks-and-mortar stores closing their doors, there has never been a better time to cash in on the online bloom. However, with so many companies boosting their digital presence, standing out from the crowd can be a challenge. That’s where content comes into play. Writing copy for websites is a highly specialised skill that is in demand like never before. If you have a flair with the keyboard but have yet to indulge in your literary passion, now is the time to do your research and put yourself out there.

5. Freelance microjobs

Though they’re not as fun as being paid to play games, microtasks are still entertaining (and they pay a lot better). Sites like Amazon mTurk and Appen allow you to connect into a stream of work from which you can take as much or as little as you want. There is a high degree of variability in the quantity of work available, and since it’s crowdsourced, work is often available on a “first in, best dressed” basis. You’ll also need to qualify for most of the projects in addition to having completed an initial application. However, once you get in the flow of it, this is a fantastic way to boost your income while lounging on your couch.

Explore some of the money-making options listed above and within the week, you could be looking at a much healthier bank balance. Keep working away at them and you may even find yourself in a position where you can work full-time from the cozy embrace of your couch.

