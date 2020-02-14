5 Reasons Why You Should Go For a California Desert Camping Trip

California is the home of many beautiful places and structures but one of its invaluable areas is its desert land. The area is quite popular with campers for many reasons and this makes them visit the desert year-round to enjoy the environment. In this piece, we will be highlighting 5 of these reasons and we hope that you will be spurred to come camping in the California desert too. If you are adventurous and are looking for a fantastic time out, here are 5 reasons you should visit the California desert:

RV Parks

Most desert campers use RV trucks for their camping trips, especially when going long distances or coming out of the country. California deserts are home to so many RV parks which you can take advantage of when camping out in the desert. Some of the various parks include the Passport America Park, Encore Park, Thousand Trails Park, and several others. If one trailer park is at capacity, you can always head to another without any hassle. If you are not a registered member of any of these trailer parks, there are some visitors options you can use

Peaceful Environment

Camping is a blissful exercise. Most of the campers who come out to the California deserts do so because of the serenity of the environment. What makes this a great place to camp and enjoy the outdoors is because most campers do not come here as they head to Florida for the winter. After the mass migration, the area is left for the few campers who wish to stay behind and this gives a bit more privacy. Campgrounds won’t be full, there would be fewer inconveniences and it will be a great outdoor experience overall. Camping in crowded and noisy outdoor environments might defeat the purpose of camping out and escaping the city. Camping in these peaceful and serene environments increases the experience for you.

Beautiful Attractions

There are so many different attractions in the desert. One activity which most campers carry out is hiking and they do this mostly during the day. With attractions like the Living Desert Zoo, museums, Joshua Tree National Park, and the Aerial Tramway, there is just so much to explore while hiking. If you plan to move while you’re camping, then this will definitely give you a chance to experience these various attractions. These attractions are mainly free of charge and will give your brain a chance to relax and enjoy it. If you are camping with friends, endeavor to go out on more hikes so you experience these attractions together and create fantastic memories.

Awesome Weather

One factor which can easily turn your camping experience sour is the weather. Constant bad weather will dampen the mood and ruin the fun. Although it might get chilly at night, the California desert offers some of the best weather you can get all year round. Hot days and cold nights aren’t so bad as they balance themselves out evenly. The weather makes camping a whole lot of fun and adds an extra layer of excitement as there is no restriction of movement or halting of activities due to bad weather. A lot of campers move to Florida during the winter because of its favorable conditions but most do not know you can have a wonderful time regardless.

Nice Views

The desert is filled with breathtaking views, sights to behold and vast open nature. There are mountains, trees, and fantastic sunrises and sunsets which turn the soy into a brilliant light performance. These awesome views are just some of the many you will experience while in the California desert. Camping is mainly an outdoor experience, and if you have nice views to feed your eyes, it elevates this experience. Taking all these views allows your brain to relax and unwind. If you have had a stressful time at work or need to take a break from the city stress, this is one way to do so: camping in the California desert.

