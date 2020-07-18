5 Top War Games of 2020 that you should try

War Games always have a special place in gamers’ preferences. Each year, the number and types of war games keeps increasing. Who doesn’t like games that are fun to play with and that keeps the players in anticipation of what strategic move to be made one step further. Considering all the features that war game lovers might like, we have come up with the top 5 War games of 2020 you might want to try.

5 Best war games of 2020

Gamers can become disappointed easily if the war game they have played does not provide the features they look for. So here’s a list of 5 best war games of 2020.

Rise of civilizations

The rise of civilisations is one great game. It has already become the most popular war game for Android. It gives you a beautiful experience of creating your own civilisation. There are unlimited battles and wars. The easy tactics are something you can learn at any time.

Gun War

Gun war is yet another amazing game, which is available for playing offline. Easy tactics and visual effects attract more players to this game. It uses flexible artificial intelligence and game graphics.

Game of Warriors

Game of Warriors is just as good as the rise of civilisations. It is quite easy to understand and could be easily addictive. There is a list of passive and active skills you could make use of.

Clash of Clans

Another evergreen game is Clash of Clans. Fans seem to never fall out of this. The unlimited wars, clans challenges, and amazing features keep players on the edge of the game. COD warzone is another great game.

Warzone Coaching

Warzone: Call of Duty is a game that is getting popular with gamers around the world. Some tips from Pro players help you master the game. Always try to pop and cut your parachute. This helps to drop easily and quickly and can be crucial at various levels in addition to giving you a great head start.

Make sure you study the map before dropping. Choose your landing sort wisely according to the map. Try to not collect too much cash while you play. There is not much benefit you could gain from this. Only collect those important for your game later. There is no bonus for collecting extra cash. Try to pick up contracts on the go. There are various kinds of contracts that differ according to the strategies and money. Choose to pick contracts as much as possible.

Take care of equipment and make the best of it. Try innovative ideas with them. This helps you create new strategies and find an edge over the other players. Change your squad size often. You could always change your preference for squad play.

Conclusion

There are tons of war games available online and offline. This article gives an overview of the 5 best games of the year. Warzone: COD has been featured with pro tips to excel in your skills. Warzone could be challenging at times. But with the right tactics and squad, it is a great way to spend your skills at war games.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

