6 Benefits of Ranch Style Houses

Due to their smaller size and a simple look, ranch-style houses have been far from popular in the last couple of decades. But, the shortcomings of a ranch-style home might be just the right thing a potential buyer could be looking for. After all, ranchers are definitely one of the most cost-efficient options available and can be adapted to the needs of a modern lifestyle without problems.

Smaller Size May Be Just the Right Fit

Not everyone needs a huge home in order to live a happy and fulfilled life. Smaller families and single people looking to buy a house might find the size of a ranch-style house quite to their liking. Thanks to the smaller size, maintaining the home is considerably easier, yet it can fit all of the essentials and amenities for contemporary living. Not to mention that the overall design and ground floor base of a rancher is greatly appreciated by the elderly who can move around with more freedom.

Open Up to Nature

Being able to enjoy some peace and quiet in your own yard is quite a blessing in this day and age. The greenery and fresh air are beneficial for both physical and mental health. That said, ranch-style houses may be the ideal solution if your idea of comfortable living involves an easy indoor-outdoor flow. As they’re built on the same level as the yard, ranchers allow for many a project when it comes to opening up an entire portion of the home to the backyard.

Plenty of Room for Additions

The basic ranch-style home is horizontally placed and smaller in size. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to add onto it. Quite the contrary. Due to their simplicity, making additions in length are rather simple. It’s also possible to build another story as the design makes it less challenging to incorporate such an addition compared to other house styles.

Let the Light In

Natural light is crucial for a healthy personal environment and ranch-style houses make for an ideal setting for letting the light fill up the interior. Thanks to the roof’s shallow slope, ranchers are perfect when it comes to skylights and opening up the interior ceiling to the roofline. Furthermore, the installation of French doors and windows is much less challenging compared to some other house styles as there’s no need to waste time, effort, and money on trying to match the looks and designs; ranchers are already flexible in that sense, to begin with.

Embrace Open Floor Living

The open floor plan has been very popular in recent years and it seems the trend is here to stay. However, traditional homes require a lot of work when it comes to adopting an open floor plan. On the other hand, modifying a ranch-style house in this regard is a lot easier as the walls and dividers inside are rarely structural. If you’re unsure about this particular matter, it’s easy enough to check up on Raleigh real estates and get a first-hand look into ranch-style homes on sale. The flow of one-story design allows for a more practical and clutter-free living space. Not to mention that it’s possible to further customize the floor plans however you see fit.

Easy to Add a Personal Touch

Ranch-style houses don’t have to look too old-school if that’s not something you enjoy. Actually, it’s rather easy to change up their “skin” for something more urban and modern, such as board and batten siding for example. Also, painting a rancher is a rather simple feat that can instantly freshen up the whole structure, both on the inside and outside. Even an old brick foundation can be instantly transformed with a fresh coat of paint.

If a smaller size home is not an issue, a ranch-style house may as well turn out to be a perfect home for you. They are safe for the elderly and those with disabilities, provide plenty of open space, keep your electricity bills in check, and allow for easy access to all areas of the home.

