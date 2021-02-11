The kind of preparations you take for fall depends on the climate of your location and the kind of grass you have in your yard. You can have two types of significant grass in your yard. The first kind is the cool-season turfgrasses or the grasses that actively grow during the cold seasons like ryegrass, Kentucky bluegrass, and bentgrass. The serving type is the warm-season turfgrasses that vigorously grow and thrive in warmer seasons like Bermuda grass and buffalo grass. The grasses that thrive in colder temperatures grow during spring and autumn, and the ones who succeed in warmer climate grow during summers. Here are some common tips and things to do to prepare your lawn for fall.

Check the pH of the Lawn soil

If you think that your lawn is not growing correctly, test the pH of your soil. You can either buy a kit for trying it at home, or you can contact Arbor Nomics Turf for Lawn Service in Atlanta to check your soil’s pH levels and give you advice accordingly. If the pH is too acidic and you need to reduce the acidity levels, you can apply lime to the soil. On the other hand, if the ground is too raw, apply sulphur to lower the alkalinity.

Control the overgrown weeds in your lawn

Even during fall, weeds will continue to grow and take over your lawn. To avoid such occurrence, apply a weed-controlling product but avoid the areas where you have recently seeded. If your lawn’s weed situation is too intense for you to handle, take the help of Arbor Nomics Turf and deal with your yard’s weed properly.

Contol the Watering

While you do not need to water your lawn as frequently as you had to during the hot and dry spells of summer, you still need to maintain a schedule for watering during autumn. You have to water enough to make sure that the grasses make it through the entirety of the winter season. You need to occasionally remember watering your lawn in autumns, especially if you have overseeded your property with seeds of cool-season turfgrasses.

Clean the falling leaves

If layers of fallen dead leaves cover your lawn, it can potentially harm the grass beneath those layers. If your property is considerably more significant for you to rake and mow the leaves alone, consider contacting a Arbor Nomics Turf for Lawn Care in Woodstock service to do it for you. However, if your lawn is small, rake the yard regularly or weekly to prevent leaves’ piling up and keep the grass healthy.

Fertilize Your Lawn

People who wonder why their grasses are not growing and the lawn seems to be dying, often forget to fertilize their lawn. Proper fertilization is essential to make your property look lush and green. During the fall, only fertilize your yard if they comprise cool-season grasses. Avoid fertilizing grasses that thrive in warmer seasons as, during autumn, these grasses go through a hardening process to make them go through the winter.

Overseeding the Lawn

If your lawn mainly consists of grasses that thrive in warmer seasons, consider overseeding it with cool-season grasses. This will ensure a lush green carpet on your property even during the colder months of the year. You can either do the overseeding yourself or take help from Arbor Nomics Turf. You can sow seeds of annual winter ryegrass during the fall and then once the winter recedes away, these grasses will automatically die and let your warm-season grasses take over again.

These were some of the things you can consider doing to keep your lawn fresh and healthy during the fall season.

