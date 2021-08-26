Online casinos combine the thrill of real-life gaming with the convenience of online play. But the experience you will have will differ greatly depending on where you play. Other things such as how fast you get your money, how easy it is to make deposits, and the odds of winning will also differ. You have to watch out for some of those scam sites out there as well because they do exist. Here are a few things you should look for when picking an online casino.

What Are You Looking For in a Casino?

Before starting your search for an online casino, you need to know what you’re looking to get out of the experience. Do you want something that replicates the casino ambiance and action to a tee? Then, you might prefer casinos with a classic layout and plenty of live dealer games. Or maybe you prefer one type of game in particular, like slots, for instance? In this case, you’ll need to focus on their specialty and game selection.





If slots are your thing and you’re looking for great online casinos, you should give Play Live Casino a try. They have all the most popular titles in addition to more exclusive ones such as Fire Joker and Lady of Fortune. They are the largest online casino in South Africa and have over 1,300 games in their selection. You can’t go wrong with this range of games.

Are They Legit?

Now that you have a better idea of what would make for the perfect casino, you have to know how to spot a legitimate one. The very first thing you’ll need to look at is their license.

Being licensed is not enough, however. You have to make sure that it’s by a respected regulatory body. There are only a handful that are respected the world over, and if the casino isn’t licensed by one of them, there’s a strong chance they can’t be trusted.

Some of the names you should look for including the Curaçao Gaming Authority, the Alderney Gaming Commission, and the UKGC. Other names you should see include the Malta Gaming Authority, the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission, and the Gibraltar Licensing Authority.

Another thing you should check is how fair their games are. While you can check things like RTP ratios for different games online, it’s always better to go with a casino that has its games tested by a third party. This third party will ensure that the odds are fair and accurate and make the results public. When a casino is both licensed and audited, there is a very low chance that it will run with your money.

The Platform they Operate Under

You should also know that the software provider the casino uses will make a major difference in the experience. Sometimes, that’s all you need to know to tell if you’ll have a good time.

Some of the top providers in the business include Playtech, NetEnt, and Microgaming. Microgaming is known for its exciting games and its massive collection. Not only do they have the largest number of games, but they add new ones every month. So, if you go with a casino that uses them, you’ll never be bored with their selection.

Playtech is the second biggest provider after Microgaming, and also has a massive selection of games. NetEnt, on the other hand, is known for its avant-garde games with gamification features, immersive graphics, and great sound effects. If you prefer games with impressive visuals and unusual gameplay, you’ll have a blast at a casino that’s powered by NetEnt.

You also have casinos that use multiple platforms at once, so these are great if you’re looking for a little bit of everything.

How Safe is the Casino?

Cybersecurity is not something you can take lightly when playing online and you have to make sure that the casino you pick takes it very seriously. Look at what encryption technology they use. Also, check if they have a history of getting hacked.

Their Bonuses

Bonuses are one of the major reasons why online casinos are so popular at the moment. Casinos will fight for new players and will try to outdo one another by offering the best offers. It means that you have the power in your hands and can choose the casino that offers the best deals.

The most common type of deal will be the deposit match bonus. These will usually extend beyond the first deposit too. Don’t be fooled by the size of the offer, however.

That’s because there might be many obstacles to getting your hands on that money. You first have to check what the wagering requirements are. You should expect to have to play a certain number of hands before getting the bonus money, but it should still be attainable, so know how much that is to avoid surprises.

Many casinos will also offer free spins to players. Contrary to a match deposit, you won’t have to wager a certain amount. If you win a prize with a free spin, the money will be all yours in most cases. But you still have to check on which games you can use the spins. Some casinos will only allow you to use them on some of the games, and these are usually not the ones with the best odds, so you’ll need to pay special attention to that.

How Easy are they to Reach?

You also have to check how easy they are to reach and how qualified their staff is. If you decide to play at a foreign casino, you don’t want to have to contact them during strict hours. They should be reachable 24/7 and through various means including phone, email, and live chat.

This is all that you need to know to start your search for a safe and exciting online casino. Do your research and don’t be too impressed by huge bonuses, as they may be used to hide something.

