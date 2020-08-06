6 Tips on Finding the Best Criminal Defense Lawyer

Every one of us must have watched a movie with a character that works as a lawyer. They portray them as these arrogant and intimidating people that are so aggressive in courtrooms. We form all these stereotypes about them and often generalize them based on what we see and what we know. However, they are all different from each other.

If you ever see yourself in a situation wherein you need to hire a lawyer, a criminal defense lawyer to be specific, you cannot settle on someone that is okay enough. A lot of things are at risk here so you have to find the best one that can provide the services and assistance that you need. You need someone that will do anything for you not to be gravely charged. Here are some tips that you can do to be able to find the best criminal defense lawyer for you:

1. Start your research

With access to the internet, you can go online and browse hundreds of local law firm websites. Do not hesitate to check each one – remember: you want the cream of the crop. Read testimonials from their previous clients. A competent lawyer will put effort on their website. You can also check online if they are licensed.

You can ask people you know who have been through the same situation as you if they can refer their criminal defense lawyer. First-hand information about your prospective lawyer is more reliable than any other.

2. Ask for a consultation

Most of the lawyers nowadays offer free consultations. Grab this opportunity to talk to your prospective criminal defense lawyer. Tell them the details of your case – do not leave out anything. Ask them questions on what you should do and what they can do. You must take note of how they respond to you and how they will resolve your case. If you are from New Jersey, The Law Office of Jason A. Volet offers free consultation 24/7.

3. Assess his or her attitude

While talking to your prospective criminal defense lawyer, observe how they talk to you. You want him or her to be as honest as possible. When the lawyer guarantees you a result on your case before anything else, it is already a red flag not to hire him. Your lawyer should be confident in a courtroom and honest to you. You’ll see that there is no guaranteed result in your case, not until things start to unfold during the process.

4. You want a lawyer that has the right experience

This is where lawyers often differ: their legal experiences. Opt for the one that specializes in criminal defense law. It is better if they have already handled and won multiple cases that were the same as yours. An experienced lawyer surely has a personal connection in different fields (e.g. medical) which can possibly help your case. You should also assure that your criminal defense lawyer has a legal team that assists him or her. A good criminal defense lawyer collects facts as much as they can to create a strong case that will result in his client not being charged.

5. Good communication with your criminal defense lawyer is crucial

Hire a lawyer that is proactive and can be easily communicated with. He or she should know how to listen and take directions from you. Even though they’ll be doing most of the job, big decisions must still come from you.

6. Go with your gut

Go with someone that you are comfortable working with. Trust your instincts and don’t settle for less than you need.

