6 Ways Taekwondo Can Benefit Your Child

Have you been searching for “taekwondo classes Perth” online, wondering whether you should enroll your child or not to a course where they would learn one of the most popular sports in the world of martial arts? The answer to that question is quite simple: you should! Learning any form of martial arts gives children a lot of benefits, not only physically but also mentally and socially. If you still haven’t made up your mind, here’s a list that will convince you to sign your child up for a taekwondo class.

Fitness

Technology is a boon, but it’s also bane—especially for parents whose children would rather stay glued to the screen of their smart devices than get up from the couch to play outside or get some exercise. And while there are also children who would like to be more active, they might not have any idea how or where to start.

With taekwondo, physical fitness becomes fun, especially when one gets to the “breaking a board with a punch or kick” part. Therefore, it also becomes more engaging. After all, the philosophical basis of taekwondo is to involve the whole body. Roughly translated, taekwondo means “the way of the foot and the fist.” Thus, your child will be moving all body parts together and keep their bodies fit.

Discipline and Focus

All forms of martial arts have an emphasis on self-discipline. This is a vital lesson for children, especially in a world where instant gratification is the norm. When you enroll your child in a taekwondo class, they will be reminded that discipline is essential and that they should work hard if they want something. Taekwondo also helps teach respect, not just for figures of authority but also for one’s peers.

In addition, taekwondo can help improve one’s focus and teach a child how to listen and pay attention. Some children nowadays either have too much-unfocused energy or are often distracted. With the help of taekwondo, they can learn how to use their pent-up energy productively and to concentrate more effectively. In time, your child will be able to exhibit the same level of attentiveness at home and school.

Self-Esteem and Confidence

Some children are naturally confident. If your child isn’t one of them, taekwondo can help improve this aspect of their personality. As your child overcomes challenges, achieves goals, and advances their rank, they can grow more confident in their skills and increase their own self-esteem. Taekwondo can also help develop character, making children more willing and determined to face and solve problems. This new-found confidence, like focus and discipline, can carry over to other aspects of your child’s life to help them succeed later in life.

Socialisation and Teamwork

Socialisation can be a challenge for a lot of children, especially during their developmental years. Taekwondo classes can help children overcome this difficulty, since they’ll be surrounded by people of the same age, with the same interests. In relation to building self-esteem and confidence, taekwondo can help your child overcome shyness. Meanwhile, training drills and sparring can teach children how to communicate and work with another child to achieve a common goal.

Goal Setting

One of the ultimate goals in taekwondo is to achieve a black belt. As your child moves up through all of the belt colours, they will learn valuable lessons in setting goals and working hard to achieve those goals. At the same time, reaching black belt status won’t seem unachievable for children because there are smaller goals along the way. This way, your child will also learn how to set smaller goals in order to achieve a larger objective. They would also learn how to celebrate and cherish even the smallest successes.

Non-Violence

Despite this misinformed depiction in modern media, martial arts are not merely about using your body to fight opponents. Taekwondo and many other forms of martial arts, especially those grounded on defense, actually teach children how to handle conflicts through peaceful, non-violent means. While your child will know how to defend themselves in physical altercations, taekwondo will teach them first how to de-escalate a situation so it won’t come to blows.

As you can see, taekwondo can help with the holistic development of your child. If you’re looking for something that can help your child become a well-rounded individual, perhaps a taekwondo class is the best place for them.

