Relax and study in the town of Bansko

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Is it possible to combine vacation with studying and to do so in nature? It is quite possible in the town of Bansko. The winter resort attracts both children and adults with its beauty and the opportunities it offers.

Attractive playgrounds, indoor children’s centers, game rooms, computer rooms, animations, escape rooms and swimming pools are part of the fun activities that kids can enjoy according to their age. All these game options are offered by the 5-star Aparthotel Lucky Bansko SPA & Relax.

The LuckyKids language camp organized by the hotel is specifically focused on children and their education. This children’s camp is quite popular and has a special site where you can find all the necessary information. The program has been developed by a team of teachers on the principle of project training. Thus, children participate in projects on different topics for the specific period of their stay. Audio and visual perceptions are emphasized in all groups. An important requirement for every teacher in a language camp is to make the educational blocks fun, interesting, and to succeed in provoking children to seek new knowledge not only in English.

Many parents wonder if their child can participate in the camp if he or she does not speak a foreign language. All children can be enrolled in it, as normally the language barrier can be overcome within 2-3 days and the kids are able to adapt. At the beginning, participants are divided into groups according to their level of language proficiency. This is done through an entrance test to determine their level of knowledge, both written and spoken.

In addition to learning and practicing a foreign language through fun methods, the children have organized daily activities in the mountains, as well as many other interesting and fun experiences. Such activities are horseback riding, yoga, paintball, cycling, cooking and more.

The participants in the camp can also enjoy the relaxation areas of the hotel and it is clear to everyone that the pool is one of kid’s most favorite places. Even children who cannot swim can enter, but they should be equipped with the necessary protective equipment. However, they are closely supervised by the life-guard and the adult responsible for the group.

You can see photos of all the camps sorted by year in the gallery on the official site of LuckyKids. There, the parents can see what happened during their child’s stay. Of course, younger children participate with an adult, but those who are 7 or older can join on their own.

The camp’s menu, prepared by the hotel’s chef, is specially prepared to be as healthy and complete as possible. All products are of high quality and of certified origin, and the vegetarians are also considered.

In addition to the language camp, the small visitors of Bansko can have fun and study in the Escape rooms. There, they will train their brains and teamwork skills, solving puzzles to get out of the locked room.

Where else, if not in Bansko, children can learn to ski or snowboard. Ski schools have also considered the smaller ones and provide individual and group training with instructor for beginners and advanced ones.

The hosts of Bansko have thought of all kinds of fun for small and older children so they don’t get bored while their parents relax. In addition to all activities mentioned above, family or group hikes in the mountains can be organized during the vacation, combined with a picnic. The Park of the Dancing Bears “Belitsa” is located 14 km away from Bansko and it is a great attraction for all visitors. There is also a horse base nearby, and in addition to horseback riding, you can also practice archery, shooting with hunting weapon and paintball. No matter what you choose, your stay in the resort town will be pleasant and memorable for sure.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

