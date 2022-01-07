Many people globally are dealing with high cholesterol levels. Though cholesterol is good for your heart and overall health, it can become an issue if it is more in your body, posing serious health threats. Fortunately, high cholesterol levels can be reversed entirely through practical medical approaches. Since the condition is mainly due to your lifestyle, medical experts like Kyle Scarborough MD, a family medicine physician in Conroe, TX, will evaluate your lifestyle choices and recommend the best approach suited for you. Here are some dietary choices to help you lower your cholesterol levels.

Examine Your Diet





Your doctor will first examine your diet to understand your high cholesterol risk exposure. Some food products containing extra cholesterol are notoriously known to raise cholesterol levels in your body, and it would be beneficial to note them. You will have to reduce your intake of eggs, cheese, butter, milk, red meats, and other animal source foods with a high cholesterol concentration. Additionally, it would be helpful to avoid foods with saturated fats and limit your refined sugars intake. Your provider will help you build your diet on high fiber foods, vegetable sources of fat, and fresh produce.

Maintain Around 25-35% Fat Intake

It is crucial to include fats in your diet but in moderation. Only take between 25 and 35 percent of fats in your daily calorie intake. Additionally, be careful about the type of fats you take. Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats are heart-healthy fats considered to be good. However, saturated and trans fats can be detrimental to your health. Foods like fish, avocado, navy beans, soybeans, vegetable oils, and nuts have healthy fats.

Invest in Olive Oil

If you use butter for cooking, understand that it contains saturated fats that increase your cholesterol levels. But you can opt for olive oil, which contains antioxidants and can lower your high cholesterol levels without affecting your health levels. The FDA highly recommends you take about 23 grams of olive oil daily to gain from its heart-health benefits.

Get More Fiber Daily

Other than being a vital component of your diet and improving the health of your heart, fiber can help lower your cholesterol levels. It can reduce cholesterol in the digestive system and prevent it from being taken to your bloodstream. You can get soluble fiber from beans, nuts, apples, and whole-grain oatmeal.

Get More Complex Carbohydrates

Whole foods rich in simple sugars are associated with high cholesterol, complex carbohydrates are good in lowering your cholesterol levels. They are rich in nutrients like fiber, minerals, and vitamins that play a critical role in regulating your cholesterol levels. Cabbage, legumes, corn, grain pasta, and oat bran are good sources of complex carbohydrates.

Skip Red Meat for Fish

Fish is one meal that contains healthy fats good for your heart and does not increase your cholesterol levels. Having at least two divisions of fish each week will increase your omega-3 fatty acids intake. Lake trout, mackerel, sardines, salmon, and albacore are fish with the highest levels of omega-3 fatty acids.

Drink More Green Tea

Current studies have revealed that you can beat high cholesterol by taking green tea. Also, green tea can prevent cholesterol absorption in your intestines hence enabling its emission from your body. Therefore, you can replace juices, soda, or other drinks with green tea to enjoy the benefits.

Cholesterol levels mainly increase when you take many wrong foods. Therefore, you can reverse the situation by bringing more good nutrition. Contact your provider at Family Life Medical today to understand better.

