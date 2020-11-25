7 Reasons Men Can Lose Their Hair

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















If you’re losing your hair, then the good news is that you’re not alone. After all, statistics from Healthline show that 66% of men will experience some degree of hair loss by age 35. Depending on the cause of your hair loss, you may find that the effects are reversible. Here, we’ll recap seven reasons why men can lose their hair and look at some of the ways the problem can be resolved.

#1 Genetics

Male pattern baldness is the most common cause of thinning hair according to the British Association of Dermatologists. One of the main causes of male pattern baldness is genetics. This means that, if you have a family history of baldness, then it’s likely you’ll also experience some form of hair loss in your lifetime. The good news is that if you suffer from male pattern baldness, there are usually no other side effects. The bad news is that it’s irreversible. This is because male pattern baldness weakens the growth cycle of your hair, meaning the follicles shrink and produce shorter and finer strands of hair until they stop producing hair entirely.

If you’ve developed a noticeable bald patch in an isolated area, then the best way of getting your hair back is to get a hair transplant. This is because other medicines and serums are unlikely to have enough of an effect. If you’re considering a hair transplant, a provider such as GetHair will be able to review whether you’re a suitable candidate and will explain what the procedure entails.

#2 You’re extremely stressed

If you’ve noticed that a lot of your hair is falling out when you comb your hair, then it may have been triggered by a stressful event. Unlike male pattern baldness where you lose hair in a specific area, baldness caused by stress usually occurs all over your head because all of your hair follicles go into hibernation.

This hibernation usually happens 3-6 months after the event and takes 3-6 months to rectify. But, the good news is that you can regrow your hair and reverse the baldness purely by relaxing.

#3 Infection

It’s also possible to lose your hair because of an infection. If you’re losing hair in a circular patch and your scalp is red and flaky, then it’s more than likely that you’re suffering from ringworm, which is also known as athlete’s foot.

Ringworm is highly contagious and there are a number of ways you can catch it, such as coming into direct contact with someone who has it or sharing clothing with them.

If you think you may have ringworm, then get a test. If it’s positive, you’ll need to get an antifungal medication. Once the infection has been cured, your hair will grow back naturally.

#4 Medications and supplements

If you read the information that comes with any medicine or supplement you’re taking, you’ll notice that there’s usually quite a large list of possible side effects. If you’re taking medication to help you with acne or blood pressure in particular, then hair loss can be one of these side effects.

Now, all medication will affect people differently, so just because hair loss is listed as a possible side effect doesn’t mean that you’ll suffer from it. However, if you do notice that you’re losing your hair and you’ve started taking a new medication, it’s worth discussing this with your doctor.

#5 You’ve suddenly changed diet

When you change your diet, you also alter the number of nutrients and vitamins that your body receives. If you drastically change the amount of iron in your diet, then your body may go into survival mode, meaning that it uses oxygen and nutrients that it usually uses to replenish your hair.

This usually happens when you make a sudden switch to a meat-free diet. Thankfully, it’s an issue that’s easy to resolve. Your doctor may wish to do an iron test. If the results show you have a low amount of iron in your system then you’ll need to take a supplement or switch diet again. Your hair will then grow back in the next few months.

#6 You have an autoimmune problem

According to Men’s Health, an undiagnosed autoimmune issue can cause your immune system to attack your hair-producing cells.

If you have an autoimmune issue, then you’ll probably notice that your hair starts to fall out quickly in isolated round patches. If you leave the issue untreated, then this hair loss can become severe and affect the entire scalp. In some instances, it has also been known to affect your eyebrows and beard, too.

If you have reason to believe that an autoimmune issue may be causing your hair loss, book an appointment with a dermatologist as soon as possible. They will then discuss the exact issue that’s causing your hair loss and will talk you through various treatment options such as cortisone injections.

#7 Thyroid issues

If something is wrong with your thyroid, then hair loss is usually one of the first symptoms. Both hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism (high and thyroid activity respectively) can cause you to lose hair all over your head because the thyroid helps regulate hair quality and hair growth. If left unchecked, thyroid issues will also cause your body hair to fall out.

If you’re losing your hair and think that you may have a thyroid issue, then you should speak to your doctor as soon as possible. They will then book you in for a routine blood test.

Your doctor will use the results of your blood test to decide which medication is suited to your needs. If required, they’ll also consult with an endocrinologist and a dermatologist. You’ll need to start taking your medication immediately, but the good news is that as soon as the medication gets your thyroid levels back to normal, your hair will grow back.

On average, men lose around 100 hairs every day. So, just because you notice hairs in your comb or the plug hole doesn’t mean your hair loss is a cause for concern. However, if you’re concerned about your hair loss, consult your doctor. If you’re suffering from hair loss that isn’t related to male pattern baldness, they’ll likely be able to help you.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

