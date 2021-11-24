The first signs of a skin problem or rash may be an irritation or uncomfortable feeling. However, these early skin changes can lead to more severe issues and even death if the problem is not taken care of promptly. That’s why we want to share these seven signs that you might need a dermatologist. You can also consult a Fort Worth, TX dermatologist in case you experience any of these below-mentioned signs:

1. Freckles Beginning to Age





Over time, freckles tend to turn into age spots. This can be especially alarming if they appear in unexpected places like your eyelids or your lips. Consult a dermatologist immediately if you notice freckles that are beginning to look like age spots.

2. Recurrent or Itching Skin Lesions

As we age, we’re more prone to skin lesions and skin rashes. Some of these can be itchy and painful, like eczema and psoriasis. Others like warts can be harmless or even beneficial. But when you have a lesion that keeps returning or one that doesn’t go away on its own, it’s time to see a dermatologist.

3. Changes in Your Skin Color

While moles come in all shapes and sizes, some changes like melanoma can lead to a more dangerous condition with the potential for severe complications if not caught early enough. A dermatologist can help spot signs of melanoma earlier on if they’ve been trained to look for them.

4. A Family History of Skin Cancer

If you ever had a family history of skin cancer, it can be even more crucial to have regular check-ups with a dermatologist. We cannot control our genetic makeup, but we can take advantage of early detection and prevention techniques to help us avoid unnecessary health problems.

5. New and Persistent Rash

Often harmless and short-lived rashes will go away on their own or respond well to over-the-counter treatment. But some rashes require more specialized care from a dermatologist to ensure they don’t become something worse.

6. Very Painful or Unusual Rash

If you wake up one morning with an excruciating rash and can’t be treated over-the-counter, call your dermatologist immediately. These rashes can be contagious or even signal an early sign of melanoma.

7. Itching and Burning

We all face dry skin from time to time, and it can be a pain to keep our hands and faces moisturized all the time. But there’s a difference between dry skin and very uncomfortable itching. This can be a sign that you’re experiencing eczema or psoriasis — conditions that could benefit from a dermatologist’s assistance.

Skin problems are common, but it’s essential to know when you should take the situation seriously. In case you ever encounter any of these signs, visit your dermatologist as soon as possible to discuss your options.

