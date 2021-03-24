We are anxiously awaiting spring to be in full effect. But while we wait, that means we are in limbo as to what we can and can’t wear. Some days it’s colder like winter and other days it’s warmer like summer. Because it can be time-consuming to have to switch wardrobes every time the weather changes, we have identified some of our favorite staple pieces that could be worn as you transition through the seasons.

In years past, we have seen spring trends blossom into summer staples, which is great news because that means our wardrobes can be trendy and seasonal while also being worn during different seasons. While you may already have some of these pieces in your closet, you can always treat yourself to more seasonal pieces or staple pieces you may need to make you feel more excited about your wardrobe going into the next season.

Are you ready to make the most out of your spring and summer wardrobes?

What’s Already in Your Closet?

Before we dive into spring trends, take inventory of your closet to identify outfits and pieces that you already have ready for spring, as well as the seasonal pieces you may need to add. If you’ve been meaning to clean your closet, now is the perfect time! Here are a few ways that you can freshen up your closet and make room for spring and summer essentials.

Move all winter clothing to the back of the closet or put it in storage so you can bring all of your spring pieces to the front-and-center.

Identify your foundation pieces, like basic tops, that you can wear for spring and summer.

Invest in seasonal or any other foundation pieces—jeans, dresses, blouses, etc.—you don’t have in your closet.

Line up your spring and summer shoes while keeping a pair of rain boots or ankle boots on hand for a rainy day.

Spring Outfits That Also Work for Summer

As you go through your closet, you also want to keep an eye out for these pieces, which will work for both spring and summer. Here’s why these are our go-to pieces for both seasons!

Comfortable and Chic Loungewear

Cute loungewear has become a staple for us since we have been spending more time at home because of the pandemic. Whether you love soft and cozy materials or you prefer luxe satin fabrics, you can’t go wrong with filling your wardrobe with a few extra loungewear sets because who knows what this year will bring! If you love living in loungewear, you may want to also invest in some pieces that you can wear outside. Joggers, yoga pants and hoodies can easily be dressed up for a chic streetwear or athleisure look.

Flattering Blouses

We love wearing babydoll tops for spring and summer because they’re so fun and they usually come in bright colors that match most seasonal color palettes. Blouses and babydoll tops are also great for summer because they’re lightweight and can be turned into crop tops by being tucked in or tied in a knot as the weather gets warmer.

Slip Dresses

Slip dresses have been the star of spring and summer fashion for two years in a row–and they’re not going anywhere! The reason why these dresses are so popular is because of their versatility. While you can easily wear them solo during the summer months, you can add a cropped sweater or long sleeves to them for the colder and chillier days of spring. These dresses are also flattering and incredibly chic.

Your Favorite Pair of Jeans

Cute jeans will always be in season all year round. Their versatility makes them the perfect staple piece and they’re always weather- and season-appropriate. And have you heard? Apparently skinny jeans are out and every other style is in. So, when you assemble your spring and summer looks, make sure you incorporate different denim styles than what you’re used to. Weaving these different styles into your wardrobe will prepare you perfectly for spring and summer.

Mini Skirt

No, it’s not too early to whip out your favorite mini skirt because there are so many ways to make the bottoms weather-appropriate for spring—and you already know they’re perfect for summer. So how do you make a mini skirt practical for the colder days of spring? You can easily pair the skirt with knee-high boots or cute ankle booties and a pair of tights. This look is not only practical but will also give you a fashionista look. It goes without saying, but you can easily pair your mini skirt with a cute crop top or graphic tee during the warmer days.

Jumpsuits

Every fashionista needs jumpsuits and rompers in her closet—especially for spring and summer. During the chillier days of spring, you can easily throw on a jumpsuit for an effortlessly stylish vibe. And in summer, you can still wear your favorite jumpsuit or swap it out for a fun and flirty romper.

Cute Cardigans

We love to keep cardigans in our closet year-round. Cardis are always on our must-have list for spring, but how do they transition to a summer wardrobe? If you’re shopping for cardigans that work for both spring and summer, opt for neutral-colored, lightweight cardigans. This will ensure that you can easily pair the cardigan with any summer look—from dresses to jeans. The neutral colors also make these cardigans more versatile, but if you want to turn up the volume on your spring looks, feel free to indulge in pastel- or bright-colored cardigans.

Are you just as excited about getting your spring and summer wardrobe as we are? Let’s get started on preparing your closet for the best fashion seasons of the year! As you start creating outfits for the new seasons, always remember to wear what you feel best in. Confidence is key and when you wear an outfit that makes you feel beautiful, it shows! Shine bright!

