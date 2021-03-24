Summer is typically seen as a time for enjoying life with carefree optimism, and this year especially, so many of us are looking forward to the summertime with hope for brighter days ahead. Regardless of what’s going on in the world around us, this season for sunshine and happiness is the perfect time to play with different colors and fabrics while getting creative with our wardrobes.

From cute rompers to sleek bicycle shorts, here are 12 perfect summer styles for sunny days ahead. They’re coming. We promise!

Take a walk on the wild side with a leopard print dress.

Leopard print is well-deserving of a spot in your warm-weather wardrobe. It’s so versatile that it really acts like a neutral! To take a classic leopard dress to the next level, style it with bold accessories like a neon belt or pair of glossy red pumps.

Elevate a cute romper with shiny silver accessories.

Cute rompers make for instant outfits because they’re super comfy, incredibly flattering and hardly require any effort to pull off. When it comes to accessorizing your romper, pull out all the stops for a fun summer event. Strappy silver sandals, a shimmery bucket bag and bold hoop earrings will have you shining as bright as the stars on a clear summer night!

A bold red dress is a fiery classic.

The red dress is a style favorite and a worthwhile fashion staple to have in your closet! To stay cool even when the temperatures are hot, look for a breezy dress in a gauzy, lightweight fabric. Style with gold accessories to warm up the look or finish the outfit with a classic black bag and strappy shoes for a crowd-pleasing alternative.

Style a gauzy crop top with breezy culottes and square toe sandals.

Crop tops made a comeback in 2020 and continue to be extremely trendy as we approach summer 2021. Style a cap sleeve crop top with a flattering pair of high-waisted culottes and comfortable square toe heels for an effortless look that’s comfortable and extremely hip. Teeny, angular sunglasses will up the cool factor.

Chunky white sneakers bring a nostalgic summer camp vibe.

There’s something so fresh and clean about a pair of crisp, white sneakers. They’re a perfect reminder of childhood and cheerful summer days with friends. Plus, they look great with everything from cute rompers to slip dresses. Throw on a pair with scrunchy socks to add some casual edge to any outfit.

Linen dresses get a cool-girl upgrade with platform sneakers.

Linen is a lightweight, breathable fabric that’s just perfect for warmer weather. Incorporate this summer staple into your wardrobe by pairing a tank top linen midi dress with platform sneakers for a look that oozes cool-girl style.

Dress up a printed midi skirt with a pair of pumps and a lightweight tank top.

Midi skirts offer just the right mix of playfulness and coverage, making them a perfect option for everything from Sunday service with the family to date night. For a dressy occasion, style a bright floral midi skirt with a tucked-in tank top and classic pumps. Finish the look with a bouncy ponytail, tassel earrings and a structured tote.

Oversized puff sleeves bring feminine, Victorian flavor to summer looks.

Puff sleeves were a major trend in 2020, and their popularity doesn’t seem to show any signs of slowing down for summer 2021. Look for pastel crop tops or delicately printed dresses that have the Victorian-inspired detail to keep your ensemble super feminine – and out of 80s territory.

Bicycle shorts are back for 2021.

Bike shorts were a 90s fashion staple, and they’re back this year in a big way! To keep this piece in the 21st century, experiment with updated textures like glossy faux leather and unexpected colors like frosty blue. Since bicycle shorts stay close to the legs, balance out the slim proportions with an oversized top and strappy sandals for dressier occasions.

Navy blue Bermuda shorts become workday ready with a white blazer.

Bermuda shorts can look a little too touristy when worn with tropical print anything. To keep your outfit posed and professional, stick to a nautical color combo that’s balanced out by a pair of neutral-colored wedge sandals.

Style platform sandals with a classic T-shirt dress.

There’s nothing as swingy, flattering or comfortable as the basic T-shirt dress. It’s a true wardrobe staple that dresses up just as easily as it dresses down. For a brunch-ready ensemble, style yours with cool-girl platform sandals and a mini crossbody bag. Complete the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and the celebrity transformation is complete!

A crisp jean jacket is perfect for chilly summer nights.

Even in the middle of summer, the temperatures can dip when the sun sets at the end of the day. A jean jacket is an easy topper for any outfit, no matter how casual or fancy. Keep one in your car or tote bag if you know your daytime adventure will last long into the night.

Better, Brighter Days Ahead

There’s a lot to look forward to this summer, so get playful with warm-weather fashion. While a totally carefree summer might still seem a long way away, there are surely going to be sunnier, happier days ahead!

