7 Steps on How To Apply Lipstick Perfectly – MyGlamm

Lipstick makeup is an essential part of overall look of a person. The lipstick makeup is a necessary part of fashion accessories that a woman could do without it. If you give right lipstick to woman and she can conquer the whole world. So you can see that how essential is lipstick makeup for all women in the world full stop applying lipstick perfectly is an art. Ladies often face many problems while applying a lipstick as it seems to bleed on the outside of your mouth and onto your teeth.



The things needed for the perfect lipstick makeup are

1. Nourishing lip balm or a lip conditioner

2. Lip liner

3 Concealer

4 Compact powder

5.Your favorite lipstick.



The lipstick makeup starts with the preparation of your lips. The first and foremost step is to exfoliate your lips with a soft damp toothbrush or sugar scrub to shed off that dead skin. Then a lip balm should be applied to the lips which acts as a moisturizer and makes your lips soft supple and healthy looking. Then apply a base by using a concealer that matches your lip color and dab a little with a flat brush. To define the lips and to prevent that messy look uses a lip liner to define reshape and perfect the contours of lips. This gives a more precise look to your lips. The lip liners should have a mode moderately smooth texture for easy application. Then is the most important step of applying the lipstick to your lips. The lipstick should be applied with the help of a brush. While applying the lipstick don’t miss the inner corners of the lips. To get that appropriate color apply the lipstick coat by coat.



There are few important tips and precautions to be taken while buying for applying lipsticks



1. Never use a dark lip liner with the light shade of lipstick as it spoils the entire look.

2. The lines formed by a lip liner should be softened by blending them out properly

3. Blood the excess lip product by the help of tissue

4. To turn that glossy lip color into a matte finish you should trust on some translucent loose powder on lips

5. Apply lipstick only by an angular

6. Do not use expired lip products as they are cause of an allergic reaction and other health issues.

7. Never apply lipstick on chapped lips as it will increase all your cracks and lines. You should be gentle while removing the lipstick and apply Vaseline petroleum jelly after removing the lipstick that restores the moisture of your lips.



MyGlamm lipstick makeup is PETA approved, free from parabens and vegan. They have natural ingredients. They are not harmful for skin and easy to use. The lip products are dermatologically safe. The lipstick makeup comprises of lip liner, lip balm and lip gloss. In various lipstick shades they have a smooth texture and have a hydrating formula which keeps your lips soft and supple.

